Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
osfhealthcare.org
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
1470 WMBD
Local gas prices rise over the weekend
PEORIA, Ill. — You’ve probably noticed a jump in gas prices over the weekend. AAA-Illinois says the state average for regular unleaded gas is $3.97, but in the Peoria-Pekin metro area, prices are as high as $4.39 a gallon at some stations. AAA says local average price is...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
25newsnow.com
Fairbury Police/Prairie Central School District release more information about Saturday night incident
FAIRBURY (25 News Now) -- The Fairbury Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrangements are being made to arrest them after a false 911 call was made Saturday night about Prairie Central High School’s homecoming event. Fairbury Police say they were called to the High School...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Central Illinois Proud
Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Fire damages Morton garage
MORTON, Ill. – A garage was reported damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in Morton. Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly says the blaze broke out near Delwood and Fourth Streets. The fire was contained to the garage, but Kelly tells 25 News occupants of one home may be displaced.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police find missing teen
UPDATE — 12:00 p.m. — Bloomington police said Aaron Beaty was located Monday. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Bloomington early Monday morning, and police need the community’s help to find him. According to police, Aaron J. Beaty snuck out of...
starvedrock.media
Rural Marseilles home nearly destroyed by fire Saturday
A rural Marseilles home was about totaled Saturday evening by fire. Neighbors spotted flames coming through the roof of a Four Lakes Subdivision home around 6:45 and called help. Marseilles Deputy Fire Chief Jim Hollenbeck said his crew, Wallace and Seneca came to the scene two miles north and two miles east of town.
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
starvedrock.media
Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fatal Ottawa Crash
An impaired driver in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Ottawa has found out his sentence. Judge H. Chris Ryan sentenced 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will get 210 days credit towards his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
Comments / 0