St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball continued their hot streak from the weekend, picking up a two set win over Patoka 25-12, 25-23 in Egyptian Illini Conference action at home on Monday night. The Eagles have gotten each of the four wins on their current streak in two sets as they now move to 13-8 on the season and are now 4-0 in the EIC. The Eagles will look to keep their current win streak going when they go back on the road Tuesday night to take on Oblong.

SAINT ELMO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO