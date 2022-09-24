Read full article on original website
SEB Volleyball Wins 4th in a Row
St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball continued their hot streak from the weekend, picking up a two set win over Patoka 25-12, 25-23 in Egyptian Illini Conference action at home on Monday night. The Eagles have gotten each of the four wins on their current streak in two sets as they now move to 13-8 on the season and are now 4-0 in the EIC. The Eagles will look to keep their current win streak going when they go back on the road Tuesday night to take on Oblong.
SEB Coach Jeni (Moore) Haslett Reaches 100 Win Mark
The St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball team’s win over Patoka on Monday night marked a big milestone for Coach Jeni (Moore) Haslett as they win was number 100 for the coach. And Haslett said she was hoping the milestone moment would come this season. And Haslett says this year’s team is...
VCHS Grad Smalls Leading Illinois College Offense in Carries
Vandalia High School grad and Illinois College running back Trevor Smalls is getting plenty of work during his senior season for the Blueboys. IC is 1-2 on the season and through the first three games of the season, Smalls is seeing just under 43% of the carries to lead the rushing attack. He has 45 carries with 2 touchdowns and has a longest carry of 38 yards. Smalls has also hauled in 4 passes for 13 yards. After a week off, the Blueboys will be back in action this Saturday for their homecoming game against Ripon College.
Central Illinois Proud
Frost Advisory: Early season frost expected for Central Illinois tonight
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is expected to experience some of the coolest air since late April as temperatures are likely to drop into the mid to upper 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of Central Illinois from 12 am to 8 am Wednesday.
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Update: Two thirds of Centralia Home Center’s waehouse destroyed in Monday morning fire
Centralia City Firefighters say two-thirds of a warehouse at Dimick and North Walnut used by Centralia Home Center was destroyed in an early morning fire. Firemen from five area departments were able to stop the fire from entering the third section separated by an indoor garage door. However, carpeting and other items in the saved section received smoke damage.
Breese man killed in Lebanon crash
A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Human remains found near Benton / West City hotel
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Police are investigating after human remains were found this morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City. At 7:34 a.m. this morning, the West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, where unidentified human remains were later located.
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
Site work begins on Marion's new Olive Garden location
MARION - Construction crews officially began clearing land today for a new Olive Garden location in Marion. According to Glenn Clarida, Director of Economic Development and Municipal Planning in Marion, site work is expected to be completed by the end of this Fall. Construction on the actual building will not...
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Police Beat for Monday, September 26th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old Salem man for criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and endangering the life of a child. Police report they were called to the Colten Wesling residence on South Washington Street after he allegedly broke out a window in his girlfriend’s car. After talking to police through the door, he allegedly went back inside and police followed where a scuffle followed as they were attempting to take him into custody. The endangering a child count was added as a result of a child being nearby where the scuffle occurred.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
