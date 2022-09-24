Vandalia High School grad and Illinois College running back Trevor Smalls is getting plenty of work during his senior season for the Blueboys. IC is 1-2 on the season and through the first three games of the season, Smalls is seeing just under 43% of the carries to lead the rushing attack. He has 45 carries with 2 touchdowns and has a longest carry of 38 yards. Smalls has also hauled in 4 passes for 13 yards. After a week off, the Blueboys will be back in action this Saturday for their homecoming game against Ripon College.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO