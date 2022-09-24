Read full article on original website
Related
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two residents of a CILA home on Selmaville Road for domestic battery after responding to a fight at the home Monday night. 25-year-old Alexizavier Butcher and 23-year-old Alexander Baum were both taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Cheyanne Linkon, who told authorities...
KMOV
Family-owned bakery in Waterloo damaged in fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that’s been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years is dealing with damage following a fire Sunday. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Ahne’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois on Sunday night. No one was inside at the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
i70sports.com
VCHS Grad Smalls Leading Illinois College Offense in Carries
Vandalia High School grad and Illinois College running back Trevor Smalls is getting plenty of work during his senior season for the Blueboys. IC is 1-2 on the season and through the first three games of the season, Smalls is seeing just under 43% of the carries to lead the rushing attack. He has 45 carries with 2 touchdowns and has a longest carry of 38 yards. Smalls has also hauled in 4 passes for 13 yards. After a week off, the Blueboys will be back in action this Saturday for their homecoming game against Ripon College.
WAND TV
Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Christian County crash
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were killed and another seriously hurt in a Christian County crash Monday. It happened on 1400N at 2500E around 1:15 p.m. Police said a car and a grain truck collided at the intersection. After impact, the grain truck overturned ejecting both people inside....
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames
A fire broke out at a well-known bakery in the Metro East area, which left heavy damage to the business.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 26th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old Salem man for criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and endangering the life of a child. Police report they were called to the Colten Wesling residence on South Washington Street after he allegedly broke out a window in his girlfriend’s car. After talking to police through the door, he allegedly went back inside and police followed where a scuffle followed as they were attempting to take him into custody. The endangering a child count was added as a result of a child being nearby where the scuffle occurred.
Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
wdbr.com
Crash kills three
— A crash between a car and a grain truck in rural Christian County Monday afternoon killed the truck driver, a passenger in each vehicle, and injured the car’s driver. The lone survivor was airlifted to a hospital. The car and truck collided at the intersection of two county...
Comments / 0