Gillespie, IL

i70sports.com

SEB Volleyball Wins 4th in a Row

St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball continued their hot streak from the weekend, picking up a two set win over Patoka 25-12, 25-23 in Egyptian Illini Conference action at home on Monday night. The Eagles have gotten each of the four wins on their current streak in two sets as they now move to 13-8 on the season and are now 4-0 in the EIC. The Eagles will look to keep their current win streak going when they go back on the road Tuesday night to take on Oblong.
SAINT ELMO, IL
i70sports.com

VCHS Grad Smalls Leading Illinois College Offense in Carries

Vandalia High School grad and Illinois College running back Trevor Smalls is getting plenty of work during his senior season for the Blueboys. IC is 1-2 on the season and through the first three games of the season, Smalls is seeing just under 43% of the carries to lead the rushing attack. He has 45 carries with 2 touchdowns and has a longest carry of 38 yards. Smalls has also hauled in 4 passes for 13 yards. After a week off, the Blueboys will be back in action this Saturday for their homecoming game against Ripon College.
VANDALIA, IL
i70sports.com

Vandalia Boys and Girls Golf Competing in SCC Tournament Monday

The Vandalia boys and girls golf teams will play in their final tournament before the IHSA postseason Monday when they compete at the South Central Conference Golf Tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course. The Vandalia boys are coming off of two straight team titles in the tournament while junior Conner McCall has finished in the top 3 the last two years with a 2nd place finish in 2020 (behind teammate Chase Laack) and a third place finish in 2021 (behind teammates Laack and Dylan Halford). For the Vandalia girls, they will be looking to place a girl in the Top 10 for the tournament for the first time in several years. The tournament will get underway at 10am.
VANDALIA, IL
i70sports.com

Vandalia’s McCall and Beesley Finish Top 5 at SCC Golf Tournament

Vandalia junior Conner McCall tied for the top spot at the South Central Conference Golf Tournament before dropping the tiebreaker on the second playoff hole while junior Jonah Beesley tied for the 5th spot as both were named All-Conference. McCall tied with Tug Schwab of Litchfield as they both shot a 71 through the regulation 18 holes of the tournament. After both shot even par on the first playoff hole, Schwab would make a long putt to birdie the second playoff hole while McCall would be even par on the hole. Beesley would shoot a 78 on the day, three strokes behind the two golfers tying for 3rd. As a team, the Vandals would shoot a 357 to finish 4th in the team standings behind Conference Champion Litchfield, Staunton and Carlinville. The Vandals will now look ahead to Wednesday when they compete in the IHSA Regional at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton.
VANDALIA, IL
FOX 2

KSDK

KMOV

Q985

southernillinoisnow.com

