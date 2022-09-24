Vandalia junior Conner McCall tied for the top spot at the South Central Conference Golf Tournament before dropping the tiebreaker on the second playoff hole while junior Jonah Beesley tied for the 5th spot as both were named All-Conference. McCall tied with Tug Schwab of Litchfield as they both shot a 71 through the regulation 18 holes of the tournament. After both shot even par on the first playoff hole, Schwab would make a long putt to birdie the second playoff hole while McCall would be even par on the hole. Beesley would shoot a 78 on the day, three strokes behind the two golfers tying for 3rd. As a team, the Vandals would shoot a 357 to finish 4th in the team standings behind Conference Champion Litchfield, Staunton and Carlinville. The Vandals will now look ahead to Wednesday when they compete in the IHSA Regional at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton.

