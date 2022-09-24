Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Man Charged With Lighting Troy Illinois House On Fire And Killing LadyMetro East Star Online NewspaperTroy, IL
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
i70sports.com
SEB Volleyball Wins 4th in a Row
St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball continued their hot streak from the weekend, picking up a two set win over Patoka 25-12, 25-23 in Egyptian Illini Conference action at home on Monday night. The Eagles have gotten each of the four wins on their current streak in two sets as they now move to 13-8 on the season and are now 4-0 in the EIC. The Eagles will look to keep their current win streak going when they go back on the road Tuesday night to take on Oblong.
i70sports.com
VCHS Grad Smalls Leading Illinois College Offense in Carries
Vandalia High School grad and Illinois College running back Trevor Smalls is getting plenty of work during his senior season for the Blueboys. IC is 1-2 on the season and through the first three games of the season, Smalls is seeing just under 43% of the carries to lead the rushing attack. He has 45 carries with 2 touchdowns and has a longest carry of 38 yards. Smalls has also hauled in 4 passes for 13 yards. After a week off, the Blueboys will be back in action this Saturday for their homecoming game against Ripon College.
i70sports.com
Vandalia Boys and Girls Golf Competing in SCC Tournament Monday
The Vandalia boys and girls golf teams will play in their final tournament before the IHSA postseason Monday when they compete at the South Central Conference Golf Tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course. The Vandalia boys are coming off of two straight team titles in the tournament while junior Conner McCall has finished in the top 3 the last two years with a 2nd place finish in 2020 (behind teammate Chase Laack) and a third place finish in 2021 (behind teammates Laack and Dylan Halford). For the Vandalia girls, they will be looking to place a girl in the Top 10 for the tournament for the first time in several years. The tournament will get underway at 10am.
St. Peters family comes close to catching Pujols 700th home run baseball
Albert Pujols recently achieved a level of greatness only three others in Major League Baseball history have matched as home run number 700 flew out into the dodger stadium seats Friday night. St. Peters native Julie Deters and her family were there to see it all. They were sitting in left field section 305. Home […]
i70sports.com
i70sports.com
Vandalia’s McCall and Beesley Finish Top 5 at SCC Golf Tournament
Vandalia junior Conner McCall tied for the top spot at the South Central Conference Golf Tournament before dropping the tiebreaker on the second playoff hole while junior Jonah Beesley tied for the 5th spot as both were named All-Conference. McCall tied with Tug Schwab of Litchfield as they both shot a 71 through the regulation 18 holes of the tournament. After both shot even par on the first playoff hole, Schwab would make a long putt to birdie the second playoff hole while McCall would be even par on the hole. Beesley would shoot a 78 on the day, three strokes behind the two golfers tying for 3rd. As a team, the Vandals would shoot a 357 to finish 4th in the team standings behind Conference Champion Litchfield, Staunton and Carlinville. The Vandals will now look ahead to Wednesday when they compete in the IHSA Regional at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
stlpinchhits.com
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
ST. LOUIS — Patrons at Busch Stadium on Sept. 18 found that they were charged two or three times for items purchased at concession stands. Or four or five or six times. Or 20. Jason Piscia of Chatham, Illinois, bought two bottles of water for a total of $12.79....
KSDK
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
KMOV
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City, school says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening. The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the...
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
gladstonedispatch.com
Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.
ST. LOUIS — Robbie Montgomery worked the last day at Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust like it was any other day: in the kitchen, watching over every platter of her famous fried chicken. “I’m a hands-on person,” Montgomery, 82, said Sunday shortly before she was surrounded by patrons eager...
KSDK
Waterloo bakery fire leaves owners sifting through remains
Late last night, the family-owned Ahne's Bakery in Waterloo, Illinois caught a blaze. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig spoke with the family.
Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive
ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave. While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
Smoke clears at industrial park fire nearly 14 hours later
After keeping fire crews busy for nearly 14 hours, an industrial park fire in Sauget that filled the air with smoke is finally out.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two residents of a CILA home on Selmaville Road for domestic battery after responding to a fight at the home Monday night. 25-year-old Alexizavier Butcher and 23-year-old Alexander Baum were both taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Cheyanne Linkon, who told authorities...
