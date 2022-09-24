ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back

Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany and believes his “all-round game” currently lags behind right-back rival Kieran Trippier. The 23-year-old has starred in his hometown side Liverpool’s successes in recent years but has struggled to translate...
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
