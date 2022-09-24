ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

Armas Tabbed as Pac-12 Player of the Week

CORVALLIS – Oregon State's Javier Armas has been selected as Pac-12 Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Armas scored a pair of goals for the Beavers in their 2-1 victory over No. 11 Denver on Tuesday. Both of the junior's strikes came from well outside the 18-yard box, including the game-winner that curled just inside the post from 30 yards out.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon volleyball stays undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford.

The Ducks stay undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford. The No. 21 Ducks extend their win streak to four straight games after beating No. 5 Stanford in three straight sets at home. Matthew Knight Arena was packed with students preparing for the new school year, and the Oregon volleyball...
EUGENE, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

‘C—’d it’: WSU’s letdown loss to Oregon brings a familiar feeling for Cougs

PULLMAN — I swear I won't use the phrase. I'll abstain from those two words that make Washington State fans bristle — a tired saying that might be unfair to the program. What should have been glee Saturday at Martin Stadium turned almost instantly to gloom. A result that should have sent WSU fans into a frenzy instead sentenced them to a funk.
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React

The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
EUGENE, OR
cougcenter.com

Pac-12 refs invent new way to screw WSU against Oregon

The Washington State rallying cry “Cougs Vs. Everybody” has never been more apt than today, when Pac-12 referees invented a new way to screw over the Cougars. With 11:33 remaining in the 2nd quarter and WSU leading Oregon 10-6, Cam Ward took an intentional grounding penalty on 1st and 10 from the Oregon 41. The call came after much deliberation as to whether Ward had been out of the pocket — he scrambled to his left and made it to the edge of the tackle box before coming back to the middle of the pocket and throwing it away, and the refs eventually determined it was grounding.
PULLMAN, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Get to Know: Sarah Haendiges

Learn more about Sarah Haendiges, a pitcher from Upland, Calif. What sport would you be playing if you were not playing softball?. What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Kelly Field?. Hype. Do you have any pregame rituals?. Playing "zummie zummie" with the squad.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
KATU.com

Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise

SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
OREGON STATE

