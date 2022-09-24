Read full article on original website
Related
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
osubeavers.com
Armas Tabbed as Pac-12 Player of the Week
CORVALLIS – Oregon State's Javier Armas has been selected as Pac-12 Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Armas scored a pair of goals for the Beavers in their 2-1 victory over No. 11 Denver on Tuesday. Both of the junior's strikes came from well outside the 18-yard box, including the game-winner that curled just inside the post from 30 yards out.
247Sports
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
osubeavers.com
Jackson Lake Paces Beavers To Third-Place Tie After 18 in Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Oregon State men's golf team is in a tie for third place after 18 holes Monday at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The three-day event is being held at the par-72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. "It was a really nice start by our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emerald Media
Oregon volleyball stays undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford.
The Ducks stay undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford. The No. 21 Ducks extend their win streak to four straight games after beating No. 5 Stanford in three straight sets at home. Matthew Knight Arena was packed with students preparing for the new school year, and the Oregon volleyball...
Oregon Ducks’ appeal of targeting penalty on DJ Johnson denied, Ducks leader in sacks to miss first half against Stanford
Oregon’s appeal of the first half suspension of edge rusher DJ Johnson stemming from his targeting penalty during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Washington State was denied, according to Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Johnson, who has 13 tackles with a team-high three sacks this season,...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘C—’d it’: WSU’s letdown loss to Oregon brings a familiar feeling for Cougs
PULLMAN — I swear I won't use the phrase. I'll abstain from those two words that make Washington State fans bristle — a tired saying that might be unfair to the program. What should have been glee Saturday at Martin Stadium turned almost instantly to gloom. A result that should have sent WSU fans into a frenzy instead sentenced them to a funk.
Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React
The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pac-12 point spreads: Washington a slight favorite, while Oregon Ducks and other ranked teams have double-digit spreads
Oregon State remains undefeated this season, at least in one regard: The Beavers are perfect against the spread, having covered the 6.5 points in their last-minute loss to USC on Saturday night. They are one of two teams in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 mark against the spread.
kezi.com
Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State
PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
cougcenter.com
Pac-12 refs invent new way to screw WSU against Oregon
The Washington State rallying cry “Cougs Vs. Everybody” has never been more apt than today, when Pac-12 referees invented a new way to screw over the Cougars. With 11:33 remaining in the 2nd quarter and WSU leading Oregon 10-6, Cam Ward took an intentional grounding penalty on 1st and 10 from the Oregon 41. The call came after much deliberation as to whether Ward had been out of the pocket — he scrambled to his left and made it to the edge of the tackle box before coming back to the middle of the pocket and throwing it away, and the refs eventually determined it was grounding.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
Eater
An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University
In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
osubeavers.com
Get to Know: Sarah Haendiges
Learn more about Sarah Haendiges, a pitcher from Upland, Calif. What sport would you be playing if you were not playing softball?. What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Kelly Field?. Hype. Do you have any pregame rituals?. Playing "zummie zummie" with the squad.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
yachatsnews.com
Despite improvements in portions of Oregon’s economy, hospitality industry is still short thousands of jobs and workers
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
KATU.com
Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise
SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
Comments / 0