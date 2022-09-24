Read full article on original website
Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
Germany Secures 1 Tanker of Gas During Scholz Gulf Tour
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz secured just one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates. — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz secured just one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates, with a non-binding agreement for more, as Europe’s biggest economy struggles to replace Russian supplies.
Trafigura Wary of Oil Price Spike
There’s downward pressure on oil prices in the short term, but further out the market is vulnerable to sudden price spikes, according to the world’s biggest commodity trader. Sustained under-investment and very little spare capacity will be tested if demand comes back rapidly, said Saad Rahim, chief economist...
North America Adds More Rigs
North America added five more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 23. Four of these additions came from Canada and the remaining additional rig came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 215 rigs, comprising 148 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, while the U.S. has 764 rigs, comprising 602 oil rigs, 160 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count outlined. Of the total U.S. rig count, 744 rigs are classified as land rigs, 16 are classified as offshore rigs, and four are classified as inland water rigs.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters
The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets
A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
Four dead in mystery plane crash after Nato fighters scrambled to jet ‘flying erratically’ across Europe
FOUR people have been killed in a plane crash after the aircraft flew erratically across Europe before coming down in the sea. NATO scrambled jets after air traffic controllers couldn't make contact with the plane when it mysteriously changed course but pilots were unable to see anyone on board. The...
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
China is using a stealth fleet of fishing boats and ferries to boost its naval power, say military experts
Experts are concerned that China's use of civilian ships for military purposes can confuse the rules of engagement, reported AP.
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Germany Suspects Sabotage Hit Nord Stream Pipelines
Germany suspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was damaged by an act of sabotage, in what would amount to a major escalation in the standoff between Russia and Europe. According to a German security official, the evidence points to a violent act rather than a technical issue. Swedish seismologists detected two explosions in the area on Monday, when leaks appeared almost simultaneously in the Baltic Sea.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
