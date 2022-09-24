ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself

In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
Germany Secures 1 Tanker of Gas During Scholz Gulf Tour

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz secured just one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates. — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz secured just one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates, with a non-binding agreement for more, as Europe’s biggest economy struggles to replace Russian supplies.
Trafigura Wary of Oil Price Spike

There’s downward pressure on oil prices in the short term, but further out the market is vulnerable to sudden price spikes, according to the world’s biggest commodity trader. Sustained under-investment and very little spare capacity will be tested if demand comes back rapidly, said Saad Rahim, chief economist...
North America Adds More Rigs

North America added five more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 23. Four of these additions came from Canada and the remaining additional rig came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 215 rigs, comprising 148 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, while the U.S. has 764 rigs, comprising 602 oil rigs, 160 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count outlined. Of the total U.S. rig count, 744 rigs are classified as land rigs, 16 are classified as offshore rigs, and four are classified as inland water rigs.
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Daily Mail

Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters

The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
TheDailyBeast

Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets

A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Germany Suspects Sabotage Hit Nord Stream Pipelines

Germany suspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was damaged by an act of sabotage, in what would amount to a major escalation in the standoff between Russia and Europe. According to a German security official, the evidence points to a violent act rather than a technical issue. Swedish seismologists detected two explosions in the area on Monday, when leaks appeared almost simultaneously in the Baltic Sea.
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
