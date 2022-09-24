ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Rina Sawayama’s Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Is a Headbanger’s Delight

Rina Sawayama stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and shared a striking cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”  Sawayama begins her performance on a subdued note that immediately recalled Eilish’s original, with just soft vocals and guitar. But Sawayama quickly amped things up, using the hard-edged, distortion-heavy end of “Happier Than Ever” as a guide as she tore through a full-blown alt-rock take on the tune, belting, “I could talk about every time that you showed up on time/But I’d have an empty line cause you never did/Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I/Shut...
musictimes.com

Super Bowl 2023 Performers: Here's Who Fans Want To Perfom on the Halftime Show

Ever since it was announced that Apple Music was announced to replace Pepsi's longstanding sponsorship on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance, the internet has been going wild on their picks and bets on who will be performing on the highly-anticipated night for both sports and music fans. Since the...
musictimes.com

Rihanna Super Bowl Setlist: Fans Want To Hear THESE Songs + Celebrities Perform Live

This is not a drill! Rihanna has finally confirmed that she'll be coming back to the music industry to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year after the famed segment changes its usual sponsor. Since sharing the big news with the world, many fans have been sharing songs that they wanted to hear from the artist.
musictimes.com

DaBaby 'Boogeyman' Diss Track to Megan Thee Stallion Stolen From THIS Artist?

A day after "Boogeyman" was released on DaBaby's surprise album "Baby On Baby 2," the track was already hit out with an opponent, accusing the already controversial artist of stealing elements of the track from another song. Toronto-born songwriter Layla Hendryx has accused DaBaby of lifting the lyrics of the...
