Rina Sawayama stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and shared a striking cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” Sawayama begins her performance on a subdued note that immediately recalled Eilish’s original, with just soft vocals and guitar. But Sawayama quickly amped things up, using the hard-edged, distortion-heavy end of “Happier Than Ever” as a guide as she tore through a full-blown alt-rock take on the tune, belting, “I could talk about every time that you showed up on time/But I’d have an empty line cause you never did/Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I/Shut...

MUSIC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO