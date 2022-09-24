Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts of The View discussed the drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. After Jen Shah took a plea deal admitting guilt for a fraud scheme, her friends have stuck by her side despite breaking the law. The talk show’s moderator didn’t mince her words after an interview with RHOSLC Meredith Marks in which she says Shah needed “support from people around her.” “Well, maybe the old folks that she defrauded might also need some support around them as well,” Goldberg said. Closing off the debate Goldberg added, “When it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving....

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO