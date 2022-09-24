Read full article on original website
Related
45 Years Ago: ‘The Love Boat’ Perfects Escapist TV
There is a legend that Aaron Spelling, who produced more television shows than anyone in history, once said, "Do you know what our suicide rate would be if we didn't have television? Do you know how much happiness I've brought to people who couldn't get out of the house but could watch The Love Boat?"
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’
“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s legendary protest song “For What It’s Worth,” saying she always wanted to explore the song. Not to be confused with her 2011 track of the same name, the new performance features longtime collaborator Waddy Wachtel on guitar, with backing vocals from Sharon Celani. It was produced by Greg Kurstin. You can hear it below.
RELATED PEOPLE
25 Years Ago: INXS Plays Their Last Show With Michael Hutchence
INXS closed out their world tour on Sept. 27, 1997, with a headlining show at the Star Lake Amphitheater in Burgettstown, Penn. The Australian band didn't know it at the time, but this would be their last show with singer Michael Hutchence, who died several months later. They were serving...
Watch a Clip From New Chicago Film, ‘The Last Band on Stage’
Chicago performed what would become their last pre-pandemic concert on March 14, 2020, at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The journey they embarked on next is now the subject of a new documentary called The Last Band on Stage. "It really hadn't sunk in, at that point, when we...
Marvel Fan? Here’s Where To See The Real Upstate NY Avengers Base
There’s no Hollywood behemoth like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 14 years, 29 movies, and 8 streaming shows on Disney+ have brought in more than 26.6 billion dollars in the US alone. Over the course of the series, a lot of New York has been shown on screen. New York...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah After Guilty Plea: “When It Comes To Older People, I Am Not As Forgiving”
Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts of The View discussed the drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. After Jen Shah took a plea deal admitting guilt for a fraud scheme, her friends have stuck by her side despite breaking the law. The talk show’s moderator didn’t mince her words after an interview with RHOSLC Meredith Marks in which she says Shah needed “support from people around her.” “Well, maybe the old folks that she defrauded might also need some support around them as well,” Goldberg said. Closing off the debate Goldberg added, “When it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving....
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the Beatles Inspired Billy Joel’s ‘The Nylon Curtain’
Billy Joel was on a roll as he began making his eighth album. The singer-songwriter was riding three consecutive multiplatinum triumphs - 1977's The Stranger, 1978's 52nd Street and 1980's Glass Houses - the latter two of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The three sets had also yielded eight Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. By the time the dust settled (sort of), Joel was a worldwide superstar.
Top 20 Fall Songs: Harvest Moons, Dead Leaves and November Rain
Fall: A chill in the air, long shadows across dying grass, the smell of wood smoke on the breeze. These days bring up moments of introspection. They also bring visions of songwriters reflecting on lost loves and broken hearts covered over with scar tissue and the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Nancy Wilson Shares Tribute Song to Taylor Hawkins, ‘Amigo Amiga’
Nancy Wilson has shared a new song dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins called "Amigo Amiga." The track arrives just a day before the Hawkins Tribute Concert is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. The Heart singer and guitarist is slated to perform at the event. Wilson reportedly began...
People On Instagram Called Out Coco Austin For Bathing Her Daughter In The Kitchen Sink, And Now She's Firing Back
Coco Austin has fans divided in the comments on whether it's okay to bathe a child in the kitchen sink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Shiflett Discusses Loss of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett discussed the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Speaking on an episode of The Plug With Justin Jay, Shiflett compared the loss to that of his father. "I remember for a long time after my dad died, you're sad about it,...
40 Years Ago: Freddie Mercury and Queen Rise to ‘SNL’ Pressure
Being booked as a musical performer on Saturday Night Live has always been a gamble. While SNL's initial variety-show approach to late-night live TV has largely been jettisoned in favor of the sketch comedy, there's still no question how important a vehicle an SNL guest shot can be for record sales, breaking through or, in the case of some of the show's most illustrious musical guests, cementing your legacy with an all-time killer performance.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0