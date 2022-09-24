Read full article on original website
35 Years Ago: Kirstie Alley Enters ‘Cheers’ as Sam’s New Foil
The departure of a main character needn’t be the death knell for a TV series. Still, the odds against a good show finding its groove again after losing an important member of the cast aren’t great, especially when the character in question is not only part of the central relationship driving the action, but has been in the mix since the very first episode.
Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s legendary protest song “For What It’s Worth,” saying she always wanted to explore the song. Not to be confused with her 2011 track of the same name, the new performance features longtime collaborator Waddy Wachtel on guitar, with backing vocals from Sharon Celani. It was produced by Greg Kurstin. You can hear it below.
25 Years Ago: INXS Plays Their Last Show With Michael Hutchence
INXS closed out their world tour on Sept. 27, 1997, with a headlining show at the Star Lake Amphitheater in Burgettstown, Penn. The Australian band didn't know it at the time, but this would be their last show with singer Michael Hutchence, who died several months later. They were serving...
Watch a Clip From New Chicago Film, ‘The Last Band on Stage’
Chicago performed what would become their last pre-pandemic concert on March 14, 2020, at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The journey they embarked on next is now the subject of a new documentary called The Last Band on Stage. "It really hadn't sunk in, at that point, when we...
25 Years Ago: Bob Dylan Plays for the Pope
Two emblematic figures of the 20th century met for the first time on Sept. 27, 1997: One was Bob Dylan, and the other was Pope John Paul II. This curious moment took place in Bologna, Italy, where the 77-year-old pope was attending a Eucharistic Congress that was billed specifically for young people "and their music." Roughly 300,000 Catholic youths were present.
Elvis Costello Details His 200-Song Residency With a Poem
Elvis Costello revealed details of the New York residency he’s previously discussed, which will see him performing over 200 different songs over 10 nights. Confirming he’ll play at the Gramercy Theater between Feb. 9 and 22 under the banner "100 Songs and More," Costello released a poem that explained his approach to collective performances. He also outlined plans for some sets to be solo and others to feature unidentified guests.
50 Years Ago: David Bowie Conquers America
David Bowie played his first concert in the U.S. on Sept. 22, 1972. As his new pianist, Mike Garson, would soon discover, the excitement for Bowie's debut had been building up over a long period. The fact that his initial performance took place in Cleveland was quite appropriate. Bowie had...
How the Beatles Inspired Billy Joel’s ‘The Nylon Curtain’
Billy Joel was on a roll as he began making his eighth album. The singer-songwriter was riding three consecutive multiplatinum triumphs - 1977's The Stranger, 1978's 52nd Street and 1980's Glass Houses - the latter two of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The three sets had also yielded eight Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. By the time the dust settled (sort of), Joel was a worldwide superstar.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Felt ‘Important’ in Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne explained why he’d never felt “important” in Black Sabbath, and said he’d only taken part in reunion projects “for the fans.”. In a new interview with Stereogum, the iconic singer looked back on the first time he regrouped with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the U.S. side of Live Aid in 1985, six years after he’d been fired and then gone on to achieve success as a solo artist.
How Familiar Lovers at the Berlin Wall Sparked David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’
"Heroes" is the second album in David Bowie's deservedly vaunted "Berlin trilogy" of the late '70s, but it was the only one recorded in the German capital after it was torn in two by Cold War hostilities. A wall then separated the eastern part of the city (which was under...
15 Years Ago: Foo Fighters Leave Their Comfort Zone With ‘Echoes’
When the Foo Fighters began recording their sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, they did so not only from a position of abundance, but also diversity. "When we started recording," chief Foo Dave Grohl told Kerrang!, "we let the album dynamic dictate itself … we had a lot of songs to choose from and had a lot of demos which ranged from psycho fucking Nomeansno [punk songs] to sloppy, Tom Petty country, to fucking piano-driven songs!"
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
What Are Foo Fighters Planning for the LA Taylor Hawkins Concert?
Foo Fighters pulled off an incredible feat on Sept. 3, delivering an event for the ages at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London that honored their late drummer. Now, the band – and, more specifically, its leader Dave Grohl – face an even bigger challenge: finding a way to meet or exceed London’s triumph at the second event on Sept. 27 at Los Angeles' Forum.
Top 20 Fall Songs: Harvest Moons, Dead Leaves and November Rain
Fall: A chill in the air, long shadows across dying grass, the smell of wood smoke on the breeze. These days bring up moments of introspection. They also bring visions of songwriters reflecting on lost loves and broken hearts covered over with scar tissue and the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Sammy Hagar’s Producer Talked Him Out of Americana Album
The producer of Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s new album Crazy Times talked him out of making an acoustic Americana LP and pursued a Van Halen feel instead, the pair revealed. Dave Cobb is best known for his work with country music artists, and that’s how he and Hagar connected seven years ago, they explained in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
Ozzy Osbourne Says ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Ozzy Osbourne has his expressed disappointment in Black Sabbath’s final album, 13. “To be perfectly honest, I didn’t really get a charge from the album,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Stereogum. “Although Rick Rubin is a good friend of mine, I wasn’t really… I was just singing. It was like stepping back in time, but it wasn’t a glorious period. Though Geezer [Butler] did a lot of lyric writing for me, which he’s very, very good at. It wasn’t an earth-shattering experience for me.”
Marvel Fan? Here’s Where To See The Real Upstate NY Avengers Base
There’s no Hollywood behemoth like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 14 years, 29 movies, and 8 streaming shows on Disney+ have brought in more than 26.6 billion dollars in the US alone. Over the course of the series, a lot of New York has been shown on screen. New York...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor Late Van Halen Guitar Hero on ‘Eddie’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new song titled "Eddie," a tribute to late guitar hero Eddie Van Halen. In a series of tweets, the band detailed how the track was created. "Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they...
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review
The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
