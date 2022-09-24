Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 200 East 20th Street in Gramercy Park, Manhattan
Excavation is progressing at 200 East 20th Street, the site of a 19-story residential building in the Gramercy Park section of Manhattan. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by Glacier Global Partners, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 82,800 square feet with 52 condominium units spread across 65,500 square feet and 2,730 square feet of retail space. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 20th Street and Third Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
378 West End Avenue Wraps Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is finishing up on 378 West End Avenue, an 18-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by Alchemy Properties, the project involved the restoration of a 1915 Palazzo-style building and construction of a new tower directly to the east. The development will yield 58 units in one- to six-bedroom layouts and a collection of penthouses, with sales and marketing led by Alchemy Properties and Compass. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located along West 78th Street between West End Avenue and Broadway.
New York YIMBY
The Westly Nears Completion at 251 West 91st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Façade installation is nearing completion on The Westly, a 20-story residential building at 251 West 91st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by ODA Architects and developed by Adam America Real Estate and Northlink Capital, the structure will yield 52 units in two- to five-bedroom layouts with marketing by Ryan Serhant of SERHANT. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 91st Street.
New York YIMBY
50-07 5th Street’s Topped-Out Superstructure Progresses in Long Island City, Queens
Exterior work is progressing on 50-07 5th Street, a six-story residential building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by 5007-5009 Development LLC, the structure is being built by BK Builders LLC on a plot between 50th and 51st Avenues with the East River waterfront to the west and the more dense downtown area to the east. Many details for the project remain unknown, including the architect, the exact unit count, and potential amenities.
New York YIMBY
City Agency Approves Five Mixed-Use Residential Developments in Yonkers, New York
The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has approved five new residential and commercial developments across the waterfront city. The developments are projected to create more than 600 construction jobs and over 300 apartments, including affordable housing for low-income seniors. The first development is an adaptive reuse project at 15-23 North...
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for New Museum Expansion at 231 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Demolition work is underway for the New Museum‘s eight-story expansion at 235 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Rem Koolhaas and Shohei Shigematsu of OMA and Cooper Robertson & Partners, the 174-foot-tall annex will rise directly to the south of the SANAA-designed main building from 2007 and nearly double the institution’s footprint to 115,277 square feet. The sleek, angular volume will connect laterally to the original museum and house three gallery floors, a cafe, a bookstore, offices, community and educational program space, art storage, and outdoor terraces. Sciame Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the intersection of Bowery and Spring Street.
New York YIMBY
New York City Approves Contract for $7 Billion Penn Station Redesign in Midtown, Manhattan
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with NJ Transit and Amtrak, approved a contract for the redesign of Penn Station, a project that could cost the city $7 billion. The joint venture project team includes architect of record FXCollaborative, global engineering firm WSP, and British design studio John McAslan and Partners, which will serve as a design consultant.
