CSRA may see severe weather from Hurricane Ian: How you can prepare
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida’s coast in the coming days and the CSRA is expected to see severe weather if the weakened storm rolls through at the end of the week. We don’t get full force hurricanes, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready for any severe storms from […]
Community organizations prepare to help ahead of potential weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although we aren’t expecting to catch the brunt of the storm, local volunteers and power crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed. “Our biggest hope would be that none of this is needed. Somehow it dissipates and goes on, but we don’t live on those kinds of hoops. We always want to be prepared,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia Susan Ladreth-Everitt.
Saturday evening headlines
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to sports, WJBF NewsChannel 6 will not air at 6 p.m. Here are the latest headlines. We will return after the game tonight.
Preparing for Hurricane Ian: What you can do right now
(WFXG-TV) - While we are far inland, we are not out of the woods when it comes to tropical systems, storms like Ian could still do significant damage right here in the CSRA. If we learned anything from Hurricane Michael in 2018, it's that even as the storm moves inland...we can still be faced with flash flooding and power outages.
3 flights delayed after brief runway closure at Augusta airport
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three commercial flights were delayed Monday morning after the runway at Augusta Regional Airport had to be temporarily closed. The closure happened after the landing gear failed for a single-engine plane around 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from the airport. There were no cancellations but...
Schools shift football, class schedules as Hurricane Ian looms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School districts across the region are preparing for Hurricane Ian by rescheduling football games and altering plans for school days. The storm tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida.
Small aircraft skids on runway, causes flight delays at Augusta Regional Airport
A single-engine aircraft with landing gear failure led to multiple flights delayed Monday morning at Augusta Regional Airport.
As national gas prices rise, we’re seeing a decline in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks: The national average gas price Monday is $3.71 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week earlier. But prices actually declined in the two-state region. The average price...
Augusta airport fire crews to conduct burn training this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises this week as a training simulation. It’ll take place from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The burn exercise will include aircraft props designed provide a thorough training opportunity for the...
City of Augusta holding “Fall In Love” photo contest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest. Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest. Here is how to enter: Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia […]
9am Mornings: Augusta family to compete on Family Feud tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta family will be featured on an all-new episode of Family Feud tonight. Our morning team got an exclusive sneak preview ahead of Tuesday night's show. You can catch Family Feud tonight and every weeknight at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park. It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock. It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught...
Tuesday Update: Weather To Affect Some Area High School Football Games
North Augusta High School has announced that their JV and varsity football games this week will be moved due to the weather forecast. The JV game against South Aiken has been moved to North Augusta High School on Wednesday at 6pm. The Varsity game has been moved to Thursday at...
CSRA Events: Safari, 50k ultra marathon and fall festivals
Visit Burnettown for its annual Sassafras Festival on Oct. 1. The all day festival features musical performances, street vendors and a featured parade. The 28th annual festival is free to attend and goes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit the Burnettown city website.
IRONMAN 70.3 participant dies during swim portion of triathlon, identity released
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A participant of last weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Triathlon has died. The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim as 44-year old Evelyn Lopez of Miami, Florida. Lopez was competing in the 2022 Ironman Triathlon when she became unresponsive during her swim Sunday morning. She was pulled from the water by rescue team […]
Crash in North Augusta shuts down southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A crash in North Augusta is slowing traffic. According to dispatch all southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 are shutdown. Traffic is being rerouted. Two vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time.
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
Aiken public schools, Aiken Tech monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
Discover Aiken: Experience Montmorenci, Windsor, Monetta
The land around Montmorenci, possibly named for a village in France, consisted mostly of cotton plantations before the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Company laid train tracks and built a station and turning facility in 1833. The railroad also passed through nearby Windsor on its way from Branchville to Aiken. The name of the town likely originated from the 1813 will of Anderson Windsor, who owned land on Pond Branch and Yarrow Branch, near the present location of Windsor. Today, the town of Windsor is the gateway to Aiken State Park on the south fork of the Edisto River.
