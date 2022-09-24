ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Community organizations prepare to help ahead of potential weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although we aren’t expecting to catch the brunt of the storm, local volunteers and power crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed. “Our biggest hope would be that none of this is needed. Somehow it dissipates and goes on, but we don’t live on those kinds of hoops. We always want to be prepared,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia Susan Ladreth-Everitt.
WJBF

Saturday evening headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to sports, WJBF NewsChannel 6 will not air at 6 p.m. Here are the latest headlines. We will return after the game tonight.
wfxg.com

Preparing for Hurricane Ian: What you can do right now

(WFXG-TV) - While we are far inland, we are not out of the woods when it comes to tropical systems, storms like Ian could still do significant damage right here in the CSRA. If we learned anything from Hurricane Michael in 2018, it's that even as the storm moves inland...we can still be faced with flash flooding and power outages.
WRDW-TV

3 flights delayed after brief runway closure at Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three commercial flights were delayed Monday morning after the runway at Augusta Regional Airport had to be temporarily closed. The closure happened after the landing gear failed for a single-engine plane around 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from the airport. There were no cancellations but...
WRDW-TV

Schools shift football, class schedules as Hurricane Ian looms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School districts across the region are preparing for Hurricane Ian by rescheduling football games and altering plans for school days. The storm tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida.
WRDW-TV

As national gas prices rise, we’re seeing a decline in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks: The national average gas price Monday is $3.71 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week earlier. But prices actually declined in the two-state region. The average price...
WRDW-TV

Augusta airport fire crews to conduct burn training this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises this week as a training simulation. It’ll take place from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The burn exercise will include aircraft props designed provide a thorough training opportunity for the...
WJBF

City of Augusta holding “Fall In Love” photo contest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest. Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest. Here is how to enter: Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia […]
wfxg.com

9am Mornings: Augusta family to compete on Family Feud tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta family will be featured on an all-new episode of Family Feud tonight. Our morning team got an exclusive sneak preview ahead of Tuesday night's show. You can catch Family Feud tonight and every weeknight at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
WRDW-TV

Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park. It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock. It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught...
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Safari, 50k ultra marathon and fall festivals

Visit Burnettown for its annual Sassafras Festival on Oct. 1. The all day festival features musical performances, street vendors and a featured parade. The 28th annual festival is free to attend and goes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit the Burnettown city website.
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
WRDW-TV

Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Experience Montmorenci, Windsor, Monetta

The land around Montmorenci, possibly named for a village in France, consisted mostly of cotton plantations before the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Company laid train tracks and built a station and turning facility in 1833. The railroad also passed through nearby Windsor on its way from Branchville to Aiken. The name of the town likely originated from the 1813 will of Anderson Windsor, who owned land on Pond Branch and Yarrow Branch, near the present location of Windsor. Today, the town of Windsor is the gateway to Aiken State Park on the south fork of the Edisto River.
