Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
QSR magazine
Potbelly Signs Two Franchise Deals Worth 19 Restaurants
Potbelly Corporation is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at...
WTHI
"We work year-round" - Businesses are getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival with less than 3 weeks until it starts
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is less than three weeks away. Whether you're in Rockville or Mansfield, you'll see a lot of businesses gearing up for the 10-day rush. It's almost time for the covered bridge festival, but as people drive through town anticipating Indiana's largest...
Westville house fire visible on I-74
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
Herald & Review
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
Support coming for Danville students facing trauma, grief, developmental disabilities
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville elementary school principal called in the cavalry to help with a growing classroom challenge. Mark Denman Elementary, not far from Garfield Park in the northeastern portion of the city, generally has about 90 students in need of social and emotional support during the school day in a given year, […]
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
Some Danville roadway crossings closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville has announced temporary closures on some roadway crossings starting Tuesday. The Norfolk Southern Railroad has informed the city they will temporary close the roadway crossings for ungraded rail maintenance of their tracks. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022 a number of street crossings will start to close. The […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Takes Action Against SAFE-T Act
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE. As the Chief Legal Officer in Vermilion County, I am compelled to inform those that I have sworn to protect that the proposals set forth in House Bill 3653, now Public Act 101–652 pose a serious threat to public safety, specifically, to victims of and witnesses to violent crimes in our community.
Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
WTHI
Illiana Ambulance Update
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County. Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times. Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county...
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon. The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash. Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon FD Responds To Fire At Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
From the Mattoon Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Friday, September 23, at 3:01pm the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to Lee’s Famous Recipe located at 800 Charleston Avenue for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04pm to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen. Crews deployed a 1.75″ hose line and entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered that it appeared the fire had spread to the attic. A crew was sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape. A second 1.75″ attack line was pulled to assist the initial interior crew in knocking the fire down in the attic space. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
Covered bridge closing for repairs
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs. The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening […]
Family displaced after two-alarm house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is looking for a new place to stay after their home was severely damaged by a fire Monday afternoon. The fire happened at 4010 Danbury Drive and reached two-alarm status. Firefighters from Savoy were the first on the scene at 2:46 p.m. and immediately got help from other […]
