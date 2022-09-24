Carbondale, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
KFVS12
Human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois. According to West City Police, the unidentified remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of West Washington Street. Someone called police just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
wfcnnews.com
Site work begins on Marion's new Olive Garden location
MARION - Construction crews officially began clearing land today for a new Olive Garden location in Marion. According to Glenn Clarida, Director of Economic Development and Municipal Planning in Marion, site work is expected to be completed by the end of this Fall. Construction on the actual building will not...
westkentuckystar.com
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
KMOV
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.
Jackson County pays $405,000 in settlement where bras set off metal detectors
(The Center Square) – Jackson County taxpayers will pay $405,000 to settle two sex discrimination lawsuits stemming from womens' undergarments setting off metal detectors at a detention center. The sheriff at the center of the suit says there's more to the story than a settlement. The Jackson County Legislature...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
cilfm.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
foxwilmington.com
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
In 1997, 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire inside his high school, killing three classmates in Paducah, Kentucky. Now 39, Carneal is seeking parole in what’s believed to be one of the first known instances of a school shooter possibly leaving prison. Missy Jenkins, one of five students wounded in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
