Telemedicine abortions just got more complicated for health providers
Allison Case, a family medicine physician, spends much of her time working in a hospital where she delivers babies and provides reproductive health care services, including abortions. Case lives and works in Indiana, where a ban on most abortions took effect for a week in late September until a judge...
As Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida is bracing for a damaging Category 4 storm
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where...
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm that battered the state last weekend. Fishing boats and hunting gear were destroyed. As Emily Schwing reports, residents worry the devastation means it could be hard to feed their families as winter sets in. EMILY...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Hurricane Ian is projected to bring a perilous storm surge and winds as strong as 140 mph when it nears Florida's Gulf Coast in the middle of this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday,...
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage...
An old Pennsylvania town is figuring out how to prepare for more extreme rainstorms
Aging infrastructure and more extreme weather contribute to flooding in many older cities. One town in Pennsylvania is trying to learn the scope of the issue so it can get started on solutions.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
After 42 years providing abortion access, rural Louisiana clinic closes its doors
After 42 years, Hope Medical Group for Women will close because Louisiana has banned almost all abortions. The clinic director and some staff may move to a state where abortion is legal. Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing...
California struggles with who pays for public charging stations for electric cars
A California ballot proposition to tax the wealthy to pay for electric vehicle incentives has split the state's Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom made himself the face of the opposition campaign.
The Puerto Rican diaspora leverages lessons from Hurricane Maria to help after Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona makes its way north, we're learning more about how vulnerable Puerto Rico's power system remains five years after Hurricane Maria. And as the process of recovery begins on the island, communities across the U.S. are rallying to provide support for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican New Yorkers say...
Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Caribbean, Florida with possible hurricane conditions
Officials in the Caribbean and Florida are warning residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, an intensifying storm that's expected to grow into a hurricane over the weekend. The weather system currently churning southeast of Jamaica was declared a tropical storm Friday night and is projected to...
NASA delays the Artemis 1 moon mission for a third time as a tropical storm approaches
The Artemis 1 moon mission has been delayed, not once, not twice, but now three times. The launch was scheduled for Tuesday, but NASA announced on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the mission in response to Tropical Storm Ian, which threatens to hit Florida next week as a hurricane. The Kennedy Space Center is located on Florida's east coast.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico still lack electricity. Mayors are calling on retired electrical workers, despite threats legal from the private electric utility.
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The judge lifted a...
96-year-old weather observer retires after measuring rainfall for more than 5 decades
For more than 50 years, Dorothy Stebbins has been a Volunteer Weather Watcher, measuring rainfall in Ohio for the flood control district. Now the 96-year-old is turning her duties over to her son.
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
