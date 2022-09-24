Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GovExec.com
Watchdog Identifies Multiple Security Deficiencies at VA Medical Center in Louisiana
An audit conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General identified multiple deficiencies in the information technology systems at the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville, Louisiana, including uninstalled security patches and outdated operating systems that could place “critical systems at unnecessary risk of unauthorized access, alteration or destruction.”
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
kalb.com
Vigil held in Alexandria for the victims of violent crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Sept. 25, a vigil was held outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse for victims of homicide in the area. Sept. 25 is recognized around the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims and was officially recognized by congress in 2007. Dozens of...
avoyellestoday.com
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
kalb.com
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
kalb.com
KTBS
Federal judge allows Louisiana to move incarcerated teens to Angola
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens to a building on the grounds of one...
Natchitoches Times
Emma Rose Giddens crowned Miss Merry Christmas
The 66th Miss Merry Christmas was crowned, and the 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Belles were announced Saturday, Sept. 17. Thirteen young ladies competed for the title of Miss Merry Christmas and the honor of being selected a Christmas Belle. Emma Rose Giddens was crowned Miss Merry Christmas 2022. Emma Rose is...
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN FINDING A MISSING PERSON
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in finding 37-year-old Regis Simon (aka “Eddy Branch”) of Marksville, LA. Simon was reported missing in mid-March 2022. Information was received that he was likely the victim of a violent crime. Initially, APSO worked to assist the Mansura and Marksville Police Departments when it was initially believed his disappearance occurred within their jurisdictions. The case has now been turned over to the APSO Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation. We are continuing to follow up on leads as they develop.
Written threat of violence at Mamou High School
The Mamou Police Department (MPD) responded to Mamou High School after being alerted about a written threat of violence, MPD said.
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
theleesvilleleader.com
VPSO deputy accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
A deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a minor, according to authorities. Randy Kennedy, 57, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Sept. 21 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
L'Observateur
MARKSVILLE WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE
AVOYELLES PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has determined a midday fire in Marksville, that claimed the life of a female occupant, was caused by an unattended barbecue pit that got out of control. Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, the Marksville Fire Department responded...
