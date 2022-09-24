ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Matt-J.J. Jones
3d ago

Let's get one thing straight Shreveport Louisiana is not a big city anyway, We are rich in the true Christ and that's more important than anything . No care how much money you got or I reach you are If we don't got the true living Christ and his father and our life u can be richest or poor city .

Carolyn Milford
3d ago

Not surprising-just drive around within the city limits. Money moved out because of the crime.

Connor
3d ago

Make overtime tax free some of us actually still work round here start giving less to welfare and promoting hard work

Related
KSLA

Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport NNO registration extended to Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police say this year has seen an unprecedented interest from citizens to participation in National Night Out. Over 250 sites are already registered. So, Chief Wayne Smith has extended the registration period to 5 p.m. Wednesday. To register, call the Community Oriented Policing Bureau at 318-672-6950...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

National Night Out Party Sign-Ups Soar, Extended in Shreveport

The number of neighborhoods taking part in Shreveport's National Night Out has soared this year with over 250 parties already registered. But City of Shreveport officials hope that even more communities will sign up and make the party even bigger. As a result, they have extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5 pm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures

SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Center, Tx

CENTER, Texas - The calendar says it's Tuesday so that means it's time for Tasty Tuesday. Since it's also KTBS 3 Community Caravan week, we're on the road to see what we can find in Center, Texas. By the way, on Thursday, lunch will be served up at noon at...
CENTER, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Politics
K945

Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?

Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport teenagers now tried as adults for armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport teenagers allegedly involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Field of Dreams Playground Closed for Cleaning

Field of Dreams Playground located at 4716 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City will be. closed for its annual safety inspection and cleaning on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday,. September 28, 2022. Field of Dreams Playground opened in the spring of 2020 and is the largest playground in. Louisiana! It...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Education Check-Up: Huntington High discusses magnet school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Huntington High School is using its magnet programs to equip scholars and many graduates return to make sure the tradition of excellence continues. It's just one way the school hopes to be part of growing the local economy. "Can't say enough about it they produce several local...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance

BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

