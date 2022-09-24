Read full article on original website
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian has knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane
Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'
Ian is likely to impact the entire state of Florida for days. Here's what that could mean — and how ponds might help.
