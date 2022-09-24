ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

4 Potential Trade Targets the Islanders Need to Watch This Season

The New York Islanders are entering the 2022-23 season hoping to rebound from last season and prove that the playoff absence was an outlier from an otherwise talented roster. While general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello kept the team together and had a quiet offseason, it’s possible and even likely that he will make a splash at some point this season, especially if the Islanders are competitive.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Observations From Lightning’s 2022 Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Lightning have started training camp and are preparing for their first preseason contests, back-to-back games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In this training camp, the team’s primary task will be to figure out how some new additions and returning veterans can successfully step into new roles. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Islanders Preseason Loss to Rangers

The New York Islanders kicked off the 2022-23 NHL preseason with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s difficult to glean anything definitive from the first game of the preseason with two teams of mixed rosters combining prospects and NHL veterans, but there were a few concerning moments for the Islanders that may have some fans worried following an uneventful offseason.
ELMONT, NY
theScore

Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman

The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
BRONX, NY
markerzone.com

ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S ‘C'

When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways from Ducks 2022 Training Camp

The beginning of training camp signals that the regular season is fast approaching and for the Anaheim Ducks, there was certainly a lot more buzz about them heading into this season’s camp compared to last season. There was plenty to take away from the Ducks’ four days of training camp.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Under the Radar Devils Who Can Be Impact Players In 2022-23

The New Jersey Devils have loads of young players who had breakout seasons last year. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler all had career years, but the Devils still finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have a solid core in place but were missing the complementary pieces needed to turn into a competitive team. If players like Alexander Holtz, Ondrej Palat and Vitek Vanecek play to their potential, they will be in great hands and may be well on their way to developing into a playoff contender, but these players alone may not be enough to push them to the next level. Here are three Devils that not many are talking about who could be X-factors in helping the team take the next step:
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Players to Watch in Upcoming Preseason Games

The Winnipeg Jets opened their preseason with a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the first of six games that they will play, with their last preseason game coming on Oct. 7. This week has given new head coach Rick Bowness the first chance to see most of these players on the ice. And while it’s not a guarantee that these players will play every game in the preseason, the games they do play are extremely important for their development.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

6 Canucks That Impressed in First Preseason Games

Vancouver Canucks hockey is officially back as the team played two split-squad games Sunday night against the Calgary Flames. Although they dropped both contests, there were positives to draw from each game. Here are six players, three from each game, that stood out. Vasily Podkolzin. Playing on a line with...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason

Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Senators News & Rumors: Stützle, Motte & Sanderson

It was a busy weekend for the Ottawa Senators, who played twice versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday [Sept. 24]. Head coach D.J. Smith’s team left Scotiabank Arena with one win and one loss, showcasing their offseason additions for the first time. The Senators took the lead in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Senators’ 2022 Preseason Opener vs. Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the 2022-23 preseason on Saturday with two “split-squad” games. The first featured newcomers such as Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot, while the second had the top forward line from the 2021-22 season. The Senators lost the first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Devils Takeaways From Preseason Win vs. Canadiens

It’s been a minute since writing a takeaways post, but the 2022-23 preseason got underway last night for the New Jersey Devils. They traveled to Montreal to take on the Canadiens and came away with a 2-1 victory to open up exhibition games. Here are five takeaways from last night’s win ahead of a tilt against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Prospect Report: Ville Petman

The 2022-23 NHL preseason is underway, and Ville Petman is one of the Seattle Kraken prospects who is looking to stand out from the pack. They signed the Finnish forward back in June, and he’ll likely be joining their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Dylan Holloway Making Early Impression In Pre-Season For Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got their first pre-season game in the books and the team pulled out an impressive 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams had similar looks as about six or seven NHL regulars dressed with about a dozen or so players on each side who had NHL games on their resumes. But, it was the play of Dylan Holloway from the Oilers that stood out. He was easily the best player on the ice from either side as he continues to impress in games that matter.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Scheifele Under More Pressure After Wheeler’s Demotion

Life has come full circle for Mark Scheifele in four short months. He ended the 2021-22 season disgruntled, and the media and fanbase expected him to be traded. The summer has now passed and he is still a Winnipeg Jet. The team hired Rick Bowness as head coach in July, and suddenly he was “all in” to help turn the team around.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

3 Panthers Prospects Who Will Take the Next Step This Season

The Florida Panthers officially started their training camp last week at the Ice Den in Coral Springs, Florida. Everyone both young and veteran is looking to refine their tools on the ice or make a name for themselves by impressing their coaches and their veteran peers. There are some that will make the cut but there will also be some that have to go home.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson

Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
NHL

