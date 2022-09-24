Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
The Hockey Writers
4 Potential Trade Targets the Islanders Need to Watch This Season
The New York Islanders are entering the 2022-23 season hoping to rebound from last season and prove that the playoff absence was an outlier from an otherwise talented roster. While general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello kept the team together and had a quiet offseason, it’s possible and even likely that he will make a splash at some point this season, especially if the Islanders are competitive.
The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Lightning’s 2022 Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning have started training camp and are preparing for their first preseason contests, back-to-back games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In this training camp, the team’s primary task will be to figure out how some new additions and returning veterans can successfully step into new roles. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Islanders Preseason Loss to Rangers
The New York Islanders kicked off the 2022-23 NHL preseason with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s difficult to glean anything definitive from the first game of the preseason with two teams of mixed rosters combining prospects and NHL veterans, but there were a few concerning moments for the Islanders that may have some fans worried following an uneventful offseason.
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde looks to 'keep building on our process' as Red Wings open preseason slate
Traverse City − The Red Wings are on to the next step of their hockey journey. Training camp ended Monday at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, and front-office staff, coaches and players all headed back to Detroit, with the start of the eight-game preseason beginning Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
theScore
Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman
The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S ‘C'
When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Ducks 2022 Training Camp
The beginning of training camp signals that the regular season is fast approaching and for the Anaheim Ducks, there was certainly a lot more buzz about them heading into this season’s camp compared to last season. There was plenty to take away from the Ducks’ four days of training camp.
The Hockey Writers
3 Under the Radar Devils Who Can Be Impact Players In 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils have loads of young players who had breakout seasons last year. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler all had career years, but the Devils still finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have a solid core in place but were missing the complementary pieces needed to turn into a competitive team. If players like Alexander Holtz, Ondrej Palat and Vitek Vanecek play to their potential, they will be in great hands and may be well on their way to developing into a playoff contender, but these players alone may not be enough to push them to the next level. Here are three Devils that not many are talking about who could be X-factors in helping the team take the next step:
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Players to Watch in Upcoming Preseason Games
The Winnipeg Jets opened their preseason with a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the first of six games that they will play, with their last preseason game coming on Oct. 7. This week has given new head coach Rick Bowness the first chance to see most of these players on the ice. And while it’s not a guarantee that these players will play every game in the preseason, the games they do play are extremely important for their development.
The Hockey Writers
6 Canucks That Impressed in First Preseason Games
Vancouver Canucks hockey is officially back as the team played two split-squad games Sunday night against the Calgary Flames. Although they dropped both contests, there were positives to draw from each game. Here are six players, three from each game, that stood out. Vasily Podkolzin. Playing on a line with...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Senators News & Rumors: Stützle, Motte & Sanderson
It was a busy weekend for the Ottawa Senators, who played twice versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday [Sept. 24]. Head coach D.J. Smith’s team left Scotiabank Arena with one win and one loss, showcasing their offseason additions for the first time. The Senators took the lead in...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 2022 Preseason Opener vs. Maple Leafs
The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the 2022-23 preseason on Saturday with two “split-squad” games. The first featured newcomers such as Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot, while the second had the top forward line from the 2021-22 season. The Senators lost the first...
The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From Preseason Win vs. Canadiens
It’s been a minute since writing a takeaways post, but the 2022-23 preseason got underway last night for the New Jersey Devils. They traveled to Montreal to take on the Canadiens and came away with a 2-1 victory to open up exhibition games. Here are five takeaways from last night’s win ahead of a tilt against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Prospect Report: Ville Petman
The 2022-23 NHL preseason is underway, and Ville Petman is one of the Seattle Kraken prospects who is looking to stand out from the pack. They signed the Finnish forward back in June, and he’ll likely be joining their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The...
The Hockey Writers
Dylan Holloway Making Early Impression In Pre-Season For Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got their first pre-season game in the books and the team pulled out an impressive 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams had similar looks as about six or seven NHL regulars dressed with about a dozen or so players on each side who had NHL games on their resumes. But, it was the play of Dylan Holloway from the Oilers that stood out. He was easily the best player on the ice from either side as he continues to impress in games that matter.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Scheifele Under More Pressure After Wheeler’s Demotion
Life has come full circle for Mark Scheifele in four short months. He ended the 2021-22 season disgruntled, and the media and fanbase expected him to be traded. The summer has now passed and he is still a Winnipeg Jet. The team hired Rick Bowness as head coach in July, and suddenly he was “all in” to help turn the team around.
NFL・
The Hockey Writers
3 Panthers Prospects Who Will Take the Next Step This Season
The Florida Panthers officially started their training camp last week at the Ice Den in Coral Springs, Florida. Everyone both young and veteran is looking to refine their tools on the ice or make a name for themselves by impressing their coaches and their veteran peers. There are some that will make the cut but there will also be some that have to go home.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
