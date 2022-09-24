Read full article on original website
Democrats, Governor Mills got it done
This was me in 2017. My patient wife suggested an audiologist appointment to determine whether I needed hearing aids and to get an estimate of their cost. The resultant report was yes, I had significant hearing loss. The fee for the hearing aids that were recommended? $1,750 each - $3,500 for both – and that was with the $750 each that my generous (at that time) insurance would cover. We decided we couldn’t afford them.
Stop digging
Soon we will be electing our “leaders” for the next two years. It is unusual to have a single party in control of our state and the federal government. In the current election cycle, Democrats control the Presidency, the Governorship, and both houses of the federal and state governments. A state of emergency has been used to amplify the role of the government. We were forced to sacrifice the freedoms of assembly, travel, religion, medical decisions, business opportunity and speech. Some countries and states chose a less heavy-handed authoritarian approach. Maine chose to shut down businesses, churches, and to impose strict limits on numbers allowed to assemble. Other states were not as strict and their citizens were allowed more freedom.
Annual Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions
Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.
Westport Island names road commissioner
The chair of Westport Island’s road committee, Jim Cromwell, has agreed to be the town’s road commissioner, Westport Island Second Selectman and board chair Jeff Tarbox said Tuesday. Longtime road commissioner Garry Cromwell resigned recently after selectmen asked for a plan for roadwork spending. He told Wiscasset Newspaper,...
Morton Mendes gets Boston Post cane
Westport Island officials and others gathered Saturday at Morton “Mort” and Patti Mendes’ home to honor Mort, 96, with the Boston Post cane as the town’s oldest resident. According to a recent press release from the town, the couple moved to town in 1979 and became...
An Uncensored True Story of Incarceration
A true story of one Mainer’s 30 years inside the Maine State Prison system and his transition back into the ‘free’ world. Norman Kehling entered prison with a seventh grade education and emerged in 2018 with a Bachelors degree and a passion to help others caught in the prison system. David Troup plays Norman and a cast of characters, giving voice to the varied dimensions of moral injury that lead to incarceration and the complex layers of repair that accompany freedom.
Jeannie Rosier Smith at Black River Gallery
Come meet Jeannie Rosier Smith at a Meet and Greet at Black River Gallery, 16 McKown St., in Boothbay Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. She will be doing a demonstration as well. Master Pastel Artist Jeannie Rosier Smith belongs to several pastel associations. Smith is...
Red’s Eats executive chef honored
Red’s Eats Executive Chef Shannon Brown has been awarded Employee Of The Year from Hospitality Maine. Hospitality Maine represents the hospitality industry in the state – restaurants, food trucks, inns, hotels, B&Bs, etc., and Shannon was chosen from an impressive group of professionals. We are so very proud...
Service for Jane G. Spear
Jane G. Spear, 99, died May 31, 2022 at Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor. She missed her 100th birthday by 12 days. A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. followed by committal in the St. Columba’s Memorial Garden and a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Hate has no place
My name is Tricia Warren and I am running for HD 48 as a Republican candidate. I am in support of trade schools, our fishing industry, sensible energy policies, fiscal stewardship and personal accountability. I don’t support the huge financial investment by special interests or political action committees (“PACs”) in politics.
BRAF’s ‘Glory Days of Autumn’ show
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s final members’ show for the 2022 season, “Glory Days of Autumn,” provides the viewer with several seasonal works with fall colors predominating, along with the “perennial” last blooms of summer. As always, the collection includes an eclectic variety of styles, mediums and subject matter.
Boothbay Harbor Opera House: Hot Club of Cowtown
They’ve been christened “America's premiere hot jazz and western swing trio – an arsenal full of technique and joy,” Jon Caramanica, New York Times. Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown’s star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band’s global brand. These stars of hot jazz and western swing play Midcoast Maine’s historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 8.
