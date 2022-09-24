Soon we will be electing our “leaders” for the next two years. It is unusual to have a single party in control of our state and the federal government. In the current election cycle, Democrats control the Presidency, the Governorship, and both houses of the federal and state governments. A state of emergency has been used to amplify the role of the government. We were forced to sacrifice the freedoms of assembly, travel, religion, medical decisions, business opportunity and speech. Some countries and states chose a less heavy-handed authoritarian approach. Maine chose to shut down businesses, churches, and to impose strict limits on numbers allowed to assemble. Other states were not as strict and their citizens were allowed more freedom.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO