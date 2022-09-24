Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Guido Migliozzi closes in 62 to take French Open title from Rasmus Hojgaard
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third DP World Tour win, his first...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
Golf Channel
Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff; LPGA rookie wins second event
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017.
Golf Channel
'We're going to win': Internationals leave Presidents Cup with a loss, but not defeated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International Presidents Cup team is long past moral victories and consolation prizes and silver linings. Their record in this event leaves little room for misinterpretation: They’re 1-12-1. It's been easy to dismiss the players as woefully overmatched, or the event as irrelevant. It’s been...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
Golf Channel
As U.S. wins Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods caddies for son in career round
Tiger Woods wasn’t on hand at Quail Hollow this past week, but he still made an impact on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. From making his own pairings suggestions and joining team meetings virtually to watching the action on television and even calling U.S. captain Davis Love III during the actual competition, Woods has retained some duties, though unofficially, from his victorious 2019 captaincy.
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner, the 'best partier' on U.S. team, happy to show off skills following win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a team of U.S. stars, Kevin Kisner tied for the fewest points earned, but he believes his impact was felt in other ways. “I got half a point,” he said Sunday night, “but I brought the fun.”. At 38, Kisner was – by...
Golf Channel
Swedish Golf Federation severs ties with Henrik Stenson and his foundation
Henrik Stenson continues to feel the repercussions of his decision to join LIV Golf. Two months after the 46-year-old Swede was stripped of his European captaincy for next year’s Ryder Cup for signing with the Saudi-backed circuit, Stenson’s native golf federation has severed its ties with Stenson and his foundation. The Swedish Golf Federation recently announced that it was ending its partnership with Stenson, who supported junior and paragolf initiatives as an ambassador.
Golf Channel
Odds: Sam Burns favored to repeat at Sanderson Farms; Rory McIlroy favored at Dunhill Links
After making his Presidents Cup debut last week at Quail Hollow Club, Sam Burns heads straight to Jackson, Mississippi, to defend his title at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Burns is the betting favorite, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, to win a second-straight rooster trophy at the Country Club of Jackson. At...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Will Rome be another U.S. rout? What's the cup captain lineage?
The the wake of the Americans' Presidents Cup victory, the future of the team is strong. But there are still some questions. Are we looking at a U.S. dynasty? Will the team roll to another victory next year in Rome? And what does the U.S. cup captain lineage look like?
Golf Channel
Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cup was already decided. Beer and liquor were being poured discretely into U.S.-logoed bottles. But as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others gathered around their Team USA golf carts on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, they quickly came to a realization. “We gotta go find...
Golf Channel
Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms
After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson, three others withdraw from LIV antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
An antitrust lawsuit that began with 11 plaintiffs suing the PGA Tour is now down to four following another round of withdrawals, including Phil Mickelson, who had been the lawsuit’s namesake (Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour, Inc.). Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have withdrawn from...
