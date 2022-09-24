ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Channel

Guido Migliozzi closes in 62 to take French Open title from Rasmus Hojgaard

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third DP World Tour win, his first...
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team

Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
Golf Channel

Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff; LPGA rookie wins second event

ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
Golf Channel

As U.S. wins Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods caddies for son in career round

Tiger Woods wasn’t on hand at Quail Hollow this past week, but he still made an impact on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. From making his own pairings suggestions and joining team meetings virtually to watching the action on television and even calling U.S. captain Davis Love III during the actual competition, Woods has retained some duties, though unofficially, from his victorious 2019 captaincy.
Golf Channel

Swedish Golf Federation severs ties with Henrik Stenson and his foundation

Henrik Stenson continues to feel the repercussions of his decision to join LIV Golf. Two months after the 46-year-old Swede was stripped of his European captaincy for next year’s Ryder Cup for signing with the Saudi-backed circuit, Stenson’s native golf federation has severed its ties with Stenson and his foundation. The Swedish Golf Federation recently announced that it was ending its partnership with Stenson, who supported junior and paragolf initiatives as an ambassador.
Golf Channel

Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cup was already decided. Beer and liquor were being poured discretely into U.S.-logoed bottles. But as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others gathered around their Team USA golf carts on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, they quickly came to a realization. “We gotta go find...
Golf Channel

Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms

After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad

The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Golf Channel

Phil Mickelson, three others withdraw from LIV antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

An antitrust lawsuit that began with 11 plaintiffs suing the PGA Tour is now down to four following another round of withdrawals, including Phil Mickelson, who had been the lawsuit’s namesake (Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour, Inc.). Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have withdrawn from...
