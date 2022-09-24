Read full article on original website
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract

The gastrointestinal (GI) tract is made up of organs that help digest food. Stomach: The stomach stores swallowed food and liquid, mixes the food and liquid with digestive juice, and slowly empties...
The effect of Ramadan fasting on fetal development
Similar to previous studies, in our study, biometric and Doppler measurements have not showed a negative effect in terms of fetal outcomes between non-fasting and fasting pregnant women. On the other hand, a statistically significant increase was observed in maternal weight in the second and third trimesters and a significant increase was observed in the amniotic fluid index in second trimester.
Regular weight training linked to lower risk of death
Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.Scientists, including those from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, US, say while current guidelines associate consistent aerobic exercise with a lower risk of death, whether working out with weights might have similar effects has so far been unclear.In the new study, researchers separately and jointly...
Foot Numbness Symptoms, Causes & Common Questions
Foot Numbness Symptoms, Causes & Common Questions

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) Restless legs syndrome (RLS) Restless Legs Syndrome, also called RLS or Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurologic and sensory disorder. It causes uncomfortable sensations in the legs that are only relieved by walking or by moving the legs.
4 reasons intermittent fasting is not safe for pregnant people
4 reasons intermittent fasting is not safe for pregnant people

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular diets in the wellness world. Like many other trends in the wellness space that take hold, it's not the best or safest option for many people. And that includes pregnant and breastfeeding women.
