Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.Scientists, including those from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, US, say while current guidelines associate consistent aerobic exercise with a lower risk of death, whether working out with weights might have similar effects has so far been unclear.In the new study, researchers separately and jointly...

