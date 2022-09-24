It’s your first time in NYC, and I am so excited for you. New York is just the best, but there is a lot to choose from to do on your trip. Which can be both good and bad. New York City covers over 300 square miles. Even if you stick to just Manhattan you still have nearly 23 square miles of land, literally crammed full of stuff to see and things to do. Of course, you can’t possibly do it all. Here are my top things to do in New York for first-timers, my best tips for visiting New York City for the first time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO