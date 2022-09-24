Read full article on original website
Harold Castro hits walk-off single in Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win over Royals in extra innings
Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz grew up watching Zack Greinke. Wentz, born and raised near Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, idolized Greinke, whose first run with Royals went from 2004-2010, and included a Cy Young Award in 2009. This offseason, Greinke returned to his first team for what could be the final season of his 19-year career. ...
