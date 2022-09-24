Read full article on original website
Monday's local sports results; Tuesday's schedule
Norfolk softball split with Lincoln Pius X at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 then lost the nightcap 11-5. The Norfolk boys tennis team won one and tied one in a tennis triangular in Fremont. The Panthers drew with Bellevue East, winning all of the singles matches, but losing the three doubles matches. Norfolk rebounded to defeat the host Tigers 5-1.
Wayne State remains No. 1 in latest coaches poll
The Wayne State volleyball team was a unanimous No. 1 selection with all 47 first place votes in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 16-0 Wildcats, tied for the best start in school history (2010), collected 1150 points in...
Wayne State's Beller named GameChanger/AVCA Division II Player of the Week
Taya Beller of Wayne State was announced Tuesday as the GameChanger/AVCA Division II Women’s National Volleyball Player of the Week following her play over the weekend in NSIC road sweeps at No. 4 St. Cloud State and No. 9 Minnesota Duluth. It’s the first time since Alyssa Frauendorfer on November 11, 2014 that a Wildcat player has earned AVCA National Player of the Week honors and sixth time overall a Wayne State Wildcat has received the honor.
Wildcat women's golfers finish fifth at Southwest Minnesota State invite
Juniors Tricia Hemann and Abbey Kurmel posted the top Wayne State scores as the Wildcats placed fifth out of 12 teams at the EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invitational women’s golf tournament held Saturday and Sunday at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minnesota. The Wildcats shot rounds of 323 and 328 for a two-day, 36-hole total of 651.
Noecker blows away XC field at UNK invite
Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle blew away the field yesterday at the UNK High School Cross Country Invitational at the Kearney Country Club. Noecker, a Cedar Catholic student, finished the 5,000 meter course in 14 minutes, 51 seconds, nearly two minutes ahead of second-place Class C finisher,...
Defense carries No. 1 Wayne State in sweep of No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth
No.1 Wayne State forced 24 attack errors with 12 blocks and held No.9 Minnesota Duluth to a .100 hitting percentage as the Wildcats posted a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 Northern Sun Conference volleyball road sweep in Duluth, Minnesota Saturday. The win for the 16-0 Wildcats, now 6-0 in the NSIC, matches the best start to a season in school history (2010) while handing the home Bulldogs (13-1, 5-1 NSIC) their first loss of the season.
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln Pius X
The Norfolk softball team split a pair of games With Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 but dropped the nightcap 11-5. Norfolk hosts Columbus in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. WP- Jessica Schmidt 8 IP, 8 Hits, 3 Runs,...
Norfolk boys tennis wins one, ties one at Fremont
No. 1: Michael Foster, Norfolk def. Tanner Adams, 8–3 No. 2: Alex Bauer, Norfolk def. Bryce Ripley, 8–3 No. 3: Drake Dieter, Norfolk def. Casey Schreck, 8–2 No. 1: Peyton Lemmon/Tanner Hosick, Bellvue West def. Taylem Hinze/Nick Speidel, 8–1. No. 2: Cooper Moore/Keen Zimmerman, Bellevue West...
SCHMITZ: UNITED WAY INSTRUMENTAL FOR NORTH FORK AREA TRANSIT
As people around the town of Norfolk, one of the common appearances is the North Fork Area Transit. Operations manager Josh Schmitz says the United Way Campaign plays an instrumental role in providing accessible, affordable, and reliable transportation for those who need it. "Its been a contributor of ours for...
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
2022-23 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUDGETS APPROVED
Northeast Community College Board of Governors held a special meeting Tuesday discussing the schools budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Vice President of administrative services Scott Gray says even though property taxes went up over their 20 county service area, their levy decreased for the second straight year. "Our property...
"Vote Yes For Norfolk" Launching Campaign Wednesday
Local business leaders, youth coaches and community residents will gather at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to launch their “Vote Yes For Norfolk” on Wednesday, September 28th. They are working to improve safety, streets, and sports opportunities in Norfolk with the goal of bringing much needed infrastructure and improvements to the city.
Packed House At Monday's Public Hearing On School, City & County Tax Hikes
The common message at Monday evening’s Joint Public Hearing on budget and tax rate increases was “do not tax us out of our homes.”. There was standing room only inside the meeting room at Northeast Community College. There were budget and tax presentations done by Dr. Bill Robinson...
Norfolk Employee Receives Hy-Vee's Highest Honor
A Hy-Vee employee was honored Friday with its highest honor. The Norfolk Daily News reports Magaña, a 17-year employee was bestowed the Legendary Customer Service Award that recognizes employees who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide exemplary service. Magaña was one of only 15 recipients nationwide this year, selected from more than 90,000 contestants.
Madison County Board Approves Fiscal Budget
The Madison County Board on Tuesday passed their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. Commissioner Troy Uhler says they did face some challenges this year. Uhler stated, “The biggest difference you will see is we had to raise the levy by 4.31% year-over-year. It appointed to .0166-cents. The operating budget went up by 5.37%. We had all three budgets under budget from a year ago, however after receiving COVID money to the Sheriff’s Office, we used that money last year to off-set some expenses last year and didn’t have that cash on hand this year. It amounted to about $1.5 million. I think our ask year-over-year was $1.4 so we did get ourselves in a cash flow situation.”
Norfolk police arrest a woman on shoplifting charge
Norfolk Police arrested a woman on shoplifting charges. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Sunset Plaza mall around 4 p.m. after a woman stole a pair of shoes from one of the stores. An employee followed her and saw her by a vehicle near the 600 block of South 10th Street.
