Iowa State

Comments / 11

Daniel Kibbee
3d ago

I've lived in Iowa the entire 40 years I've been in this world... and NEVER heard that... or some others on that list...lmao

Reply
6
Janet Whitten
3d ago

if you've ever ate a maid-rite then you'd know it's not a sloppy joe. maid-rite doesn't have a sauce holding it together.

Reply
2
KDHL AM 920

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad

Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate’s approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: The racist tropes in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest TV ad are deliberate. Here’s “Still Works,” which the governor’s campaign launched on Sept. […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

DeJear: Reynolds’ new ad ‘figment of her imagination’

DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear says the latest campaign ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds – which shows a Black official who is not DeJear calling to defund the police – shows the Republican incumbent is not focused on issues relevant to Iowa. “She doesn’t even talk about...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations

(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
AMES, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Politics
Politics
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Republicans Hold 87,000 Voter Registration Edge Over Democrats

Statewide, Iowa — With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign, Iowa Republicans have about a four-and-a-half percent statewide voter registration edge over Democrats. Jeff Link is a consultant who’s worked for a number of Democrats, including Fred Hubbell, the party’s nominee for governor in 2018. Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
