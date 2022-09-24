Read full article on original website
6 Garden Pests You Are Most Likely To Run Into This Fall In Minnesota
If you spend any amount of time outdoors during the fall, maybe you are out in the garden harvesting the last of the tomatoes or cucumbers, or maybe you just enjoy going for a walk in the crisp air, whatever it is you are doing outside, chances are good that you'll run into any one of these six garden pests this fall.
Minnesota Fall Colors more Noticeable, But Still a Little Ways to Go
Last week we officially said goodbye to summer and welcomed in Fall, as the first day of fall this year landed on September 22. With fall comes a lot of great things; such as fun fall fashion, (for many) the excitement of pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and leaves changing into beautiful autumn colors.
St. Cloud Ballot Question #2: Neighborhood Park Improvements
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- If you live in the city of St. Cloud, you'll find two questions on your ballot when you go to vote this fall. The second question is asking residents for $20 million to make improvements to the neighborhood parks. Mayor Dave Kleis says the...
Roadside Pumpkin Wagons are the Best Part of Fall in Central MN
I can not be trusted to drive myself anywhere alone this time of year, especially if it involves driving on back roads. If I see a wagon full of pumpkins and gourds, I will empty the cash out of my wallet, and fill my car with as many as possible.
Get Your Fair Food Fix at Coborn’s in St. Cloud This Week
If you are desperately trying to cling to what is left of summer, you're not alone. I'm right there with you. Luckily we can still get a taste of our favorite summer foods this week at Coborn's on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud. Miller Concessions is doing one of their...
Minnesota’s Favorite Fall Hike Is Worth A Day Trip From St. Cloud [GALLERY]
As a state full of parks and trails it can be hard to pick a favorite when it comes to scoping out the fall colors. My personal favorite is Taylor's Falls, Minnesota because that is where I proposed to my wife! (Spoiler alert: she said yes). Amy Barrett from Explore...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township. Authorities say the caller...
St. Cloud Ballot Question #1: MAC Improvements
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- St. Cloud residents will find two city questions on their ballot when they vote this fall. The first question asks for a half-cent sales tax to help pay for improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex. The tax would be collected for five years or until $21 million is raised whichever comes first.
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Held Sunday
ST. PAUL (WJON - News) -- A special honor Sunday at the State Capitol for the 241 Minnesota firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice. All of their names were read during the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The names of those who died in the line of duty...
Gas Prices Go Up for First Time in 14 Weeks
UNDATED (WJON News) -- One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 weeks. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $3.68. The national average price of gasoline has gone up 3.2 cents...
Flags Lowered for Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
ST. PAUL -- Firefighters who have been hurt or killed in the line of duty will be honored across the state Sunday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered all American and Minnesota flags at state and federal buildings be lowered in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. As is the...
Leroy’s Looking For A Home And Family, Special Adoption Fee $50
Meet Leroy! Has been sweet but standoffish with staff. He may take extra time to warm up to new people, environments, and situations. It is unknown if he has met other dogs, cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended. He knows...
Okay, Who Has The Best French Fries In St Cloud?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
Duck Hunting Starts in Minnesota Saturday; What you Need to Know
The waterfowl hunting season starts in Minnesota Saturday and that includes ducks, coots and mergansers. In the north zone in Minnesota the hunt continues through November 22 while in the Central Zone (St. Cloud is a part of) and South Zone the hunting dates are September 24-October 2 and again from October 8 - November 27.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
Autumn Kicks Off in St. Cloud at 2nd Annual Harvest Fest [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD -- It's officially autumn and central Minnesotans celebrated the harvest season at an annual St. Cloud event. With a seasonal chill in the air, the Stearns History Museum held the 2nd annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The family-friendly event is a nod to traditional harvest festivals and featured vintage carnival games, tours of the victory garden, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, an apple cider bar, and several photo ops.
