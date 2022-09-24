ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Ballot Question #1: MAC Improvements

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- St. Cloud residents will find two city questions on their ballot when they vote this fall. The first question asks for a half-cent sales tax to help pay for improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex. The tax would be collected for five years or until $21 million is raised whichever comes first.
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?

I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
Okay, Who Has The Best French Fries In St Cloud?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Autumn Kicks Off in St. Cloud at 2nd Annual Harvest Fest [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- It's officially autumn and central Minnesotans celebrated the harvest season at an annual St. Cloud event. With a seasonal chill in the air, the Stearns History Museum held the 2nd annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The family-friendly event is a nod to traditional harvest festivals and featured vintage carnival games, tours of the victory garden, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, an apple cider bar, and several photo ops.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

