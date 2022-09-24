ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 23

BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago

she is part of the problem, not the solution her money can not buy her way in, she would sell out the citizens of Missouri.

Reply(1)
18
Freebooter Republic
2d ago

In other news, Alexandria Laurencia Ocasio - Cortez made a public appearance to lambaste Democrat Candidate Trudy Busch Valentine for providing cheap beer to a gathering of the Democrats Suck Army which, is led by Ocasio - Cortez' cousin; The Great Cornholio. Flanked by Rizada and Madeira Ocasio - Espinosa, her cousins from Queens and staunchest supporters, Ocasio-Cortez laid into Busch-Valentine: "Who does this rich, privileged reactionary interloper think she is? She is undermining the amorality and komradeship of our equitable, Fascocracy by injecting her culturally appropriated rice water and intoxicants into our LatinXity!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Missouri Independent

Fixing Missouri child welfare: Darrell Missey has it backwards

In his masterful biography The Power Broker, Robert Caro describes how New York City’s “master builder” Robert Moses, became a master destroyer of communities because of a fundamental misunderstanding. Moses thought that if he just blasted enough highways through enough neighborhoods it would end the city’s chronic traffic congestion.  But each time he opened a new […] The post Fixing Missouri child welfare: Darrell Missey has it backwards appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats

Hoping to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson officially declared September “Hunger Action Month” — lighting the state Capitol and governor’s mansion in orange to encourage involvement in efforts to end hunger in local communities. “When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people […] The post Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
HARTVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Elections
missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
KOLR10 News

Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Party#U S Senate#Gaels Public House
KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1440 WROK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kansas Reflector

At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Patricia E. Weems Gaston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the Lacy C. Haynes Professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. […] The post At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A briefing meant to show off the good in New York City may have cast a not-so-good light on the Midwest. NYC Mayor Eric Adams briefed the media on Tuesday about his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He said in both locations, he said the people welcomed him because they recognized New York City and its “brand,” something he said a place like Kansas lacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy