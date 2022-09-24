ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
batterypower.com

September 27: Braves 8, Nationals 2

The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to four-straight and moved into a tie for first place in the NL East with an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice while Orlando Arcia added his fifth against the Nationals this season to lead Atlanta’s offensive effort. Kyle Muller allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings and Atlanta’s bullpen took care of the rest. The Braves now have 97 wins which ties their best mark over the last four seasons which was set in 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
batterypower.com

Braves @ Nationals Game Thread: 9/27/2022

The Braves continue to lurk 1.0 games behind the Mets for the NL East lead. They have two more games against the tanking Nationals that they really need to win and hope that the Mets slip up so that they don’t end up needing a sweep of the Mets in a potentially hurricane impacted series to take the division. Kyle Muller gets the start and despite him being good in triple-A this season, that is not yet a comfortable proposition. You can read more about Muller, Paolo Espino, and the pitching matchup in the game preview here.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy