Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian track shifts south to Sarasota, but all of Florida faces 'significant' impacts: Live updates
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian suggest the massive, powerful storm will make landfall in Florida's Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening statewide devastation, authorities said Tuesday. Ian slammed into Cuba earlier Tuesday, a Category 3 monster pounding the island with 125 mph winds. It is...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian: Collier under hurricane watch; Lee under hurricane warning
Editor's Note: As a public service, the Naples Daily News is making its storm coverage free to readers as long as the region is threatened. To help us continue keeping you informed, please consider supporting us with a subscription. 1:10 p.m. | All Collier County Publix stores to close at...
Marconews.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a hurricane by Monday; much of FL Gulf Coast under threat
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen rapidly as it moves west-northwest over the western Caribbean Sea Sunday and Monday. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center expect Ian to become a hurricane Sunday night or early Monday, and a major hurricane by early Tuesday. A major hurricane is a storm of category 3 or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.
