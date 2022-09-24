ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Artesano del Tobacco El Pulpo Set to Fall Release

Artesano del Tobacco, the cigar company founded by former New York City retailers Gus and Billy Fakih is set to release its second brand, El Pulpo. The cigars are scheduled to hit retailers sometime this fall. El Pulpo means The Octopus. The brand itself has not been a secret, but...
BUSINESS
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Partagas Añejo to Make Return

The Partagas Añejo, a small batch release that made its debut earlier this year is returning for a second run. Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) says the second run of the Partagas Añejo will begin shipping to retailers on October 3, 2022. The Partagas Añejo is a barber pole...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Relations#Central America#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Cigar Industry Report#Eastern Time#First Cigar Lounge
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Meier & Dutch to Release Buffalo Trace Special F

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has announced the Buffalo Trace Special F. This is a limited edition project that has been done in conjunction with famed whiskey maker Buffalo Trace. Last year, STG and Buffalo Trace teamed up to release the Buffalo Trace Cigar line. While last year’s collaboration was designed to create a cigar that could be paired with Buffalo Trace whiskey, this year the Buffalo Trace Special F goes a step further by using a binder leaf that has been aged in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels. The Buffalo Trace Special F is distributed by Meier & Dutch, the distribution arm of Cigars International. It is also available for sale at Cigars International retail stores and its online store.
ECONOMY
AFP

Pie from the sky: drone delivery lands in America

The little aircraft appeared out of the blue sky above a Texas home, deposited its payload of a mid-morning snack in the yard and zoomed off, as deliveries by drone start becoming a reality in America. When an Amazon delivery drone crashed during a test last year and started a brush fire, it was another setback for the company's stumbling drone ambitions.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy