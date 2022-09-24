Read full article on original website
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Essence
Byron Allen Wins Big In Historic Billion-Dollar Federal Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
According to a news release, the media mogul filed suit against McDonald’s for discriminatory ad-spend practices. Although the fast-food conglomerate moved to have the suit dismissed, a ruling declared that the $10 billion case will move forward. The Allen Media Group (AMG) will now go on and try to...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Artesano del Tobacco El Pulpo Set to Fall Release
Artesano del Tobacco, the cigar company founded by former New York City retailers Gus and Billy Fakih is set to release its second brand, El Pulpo. The cigars are scheduled to hit retailers sometime this fall. El Pulpo means The Octopus. The brand itself has not been a secret, but...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Partagas Añejo to Make Return
The Partagas Añejo, a small batch release that made its debut earlier this year is returning for a second run. Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) says the second run of the Partagas Añejo will begin shipping to retailers on October 3, 2022. The Partagas Añejo is a barber pole...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Micallef Cigars’ Collector Edition Celebrates Al Micallef’s 80th Birthday
Micallef Cigars has announced the release of the Collector Edition. This is a set of eight Micallef blends with two cigars of each blend in a 5 x 40 Londres format. The Collector Edition is being released in honor of founder Al Micallef’s 80th birthday, with each blend representing one decade.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Meier & Dutch to Release Buffalo Trace Special F
Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has announced the Buffalo Trace Special F. This is a limited edition project that has been done in conjunction with famed whiskey maker Buffalo Trace. Last year, STG and Buffalo Trace teamed up to release the Buffalo Trace Cigar line. While last year’s collaboration was designed to create a cigar that could be paired with Buffalo Trace whiskey, this year the Buffalo Trace Special F goes a step further by using a binder leaf that has been aged in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels. The Buffalo Trace Special F is distributed by Meier & Dutch, the distribution arm of Cigars International. It is also available for sale at Cigars International retail stores and its online store.
Pie from the sky: drone delivery lands in America
The little aircraft appeared out of the blue sky above a Texas home, deposited its payload of a mid-morning snack in the yard and zoomed off, as deliveries by drone start becoming a reality in America. When an Amazon delivery drone crashed during a test last year and started a brush fire, it was another setback for the company's stumbling drone ambitions.
