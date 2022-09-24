India beat England in third women’s ODI after controversial run-out— as it happened

6.34pm BST

That’s it from me. Thanks very much for your company and emails – goodnight!

6.27pm BST

Harmanpreet Kaur speaks

It’s part of the game. I don’t think we have done anything new. It’s an ICC rule and you can always take those chances. I think it shows that you [Deepti] are aware what the batter is doing. I will back my player. It’s part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy it.

6.22pm BST

Amy Jones speaks

We’re not happy with the result. We bowled really well and we needed a bigger partnership. The last dismissal divides opinion. I’m not a fan, but it depends how India feel about it I guess. It’s within the rules. It’s a disappointing end I think, and hopefully it doesn’t take the shine off what was a good summer and a good series.

6.16pm BST

I should have said that the MCC changed the laws around such run-outs earlier this

Fraser Stewart, MCC Laws Manager, said: “The bowler is always painted as the villain but it is a legitimate way to dismiss someone and it is the non-striker who is stealing the ground. It is legitimate, it is a run-out and therefore it should live in the run-out section of the laws.”

6.14pm BST

“It’s not Mankading, it’s a run-out!” says Mehul Dhorda. “Why the double standards when millimetres over the line are disallowed for bowlers?”

It doesn’t sit comfortably with me. Dean wasn’t trying to gain an advantage, but more than that I’m just sad – whatever the rights and wrongs – that it has overshadowed the end of the series and Goswami’s career.

6.12pm BST

6.10pm BST

Here’s the run-out of Charlie Dean

6.07pm BST

Broady’s not having it

I don’t really care for Mankading, though ultimately what Sharma did was wholly legitimate. And at least it was a dead rubber; imagine if this had happened in the World Cup final five years ago!

6.02pm BST

The great Jhulan Goswami is chaired off the field. Her final game will now be remembered for a slightly weird ending, when Charlie Dean – who played beautifully – was run out after backing up too far when Deepti Sharma was about to bowl. It’s a sad way for the game to end, whether you agree with Mankading or not, but it doesn’t change the story of the series: India outplayed England and fully deserved their 3-0 victory.

5.59pm BST

5.59pm BST

Charlie Dean is in tears on the field , and the England balcony look half confused, half disgusted. Dean shakes hands with all the Indian players, including Sharma, and there are a mixture of boos and cheers around the ground. I’m a bit shocked by that.

England's Charlie Dean and Freya Davies react after losing the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

5.58pm BST

DEAN HAS BEEN MANKADED!

INDIA WIN BY 16 RUNS AND WIN THE SERIES 3-0

England 153 all out (Dean run out 47) What a miserable way for the series to end – Deepti Sharma has Mankaded Charlie Dean, and India have won the series 3-0. There are boos all around Lord’s.

Deepti Sharma of India runs out (mankads) Charlie Dean of England to claim victory. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

5.53pm BST

43rd over: England 152-9 (Dean 46, Davies 10) Dean walks down the track to thump Hemalatha over mid-off for four more. A single down the ground makes it 18 to win , and Davies calmly plays out the rest of the over.

5.50pm BST

42nd over: England 147-9 (Dean 41, Davies 10) Two singles from Gayakwad’s final over. Davies is actually dominating strike in this partnership – she’s faced 24 out of 40 deliveries.

5.47pm BST

41st over: England 145-9 (Dean 40, Davies 9) Dean swishes the new bowler Hemalatha back over her head for four. Four additional singles make it an excellent over for England. This is now Dean’s highest ODI score, surpassing the 37 she made at Canterbury on Wednesday. She and Davies pair have added 27; they need another 25 to win.

5.43pm BST

40th over: England 137-9 (Dean 34, Davies 7) Dean is trusting the No11 Davies, who is replaying the faith with some assured defensive strokes. Three singles from Gayakwad’s over, which ends with a good delivery that beats Davies. England need 33 from 60 balls.

5.40pm BST

39th over: England 134-9 (Dean 32, Davies 6)

5.37pm BST

38th over: England 133-9 (Dean 31, Davies 6) The brilliant Renuka Singh Thakur returns for her final over. Dean takes the first five deliveries, Davies survives the last, and England knock four more runs off their target. Thakur finishes with outstanding figures of 10-1-29-4, her second consecutive four-for.

5.32pm BST

37th over: England 129-9 (Dean 28, Davies 6) Dean is dropped by Goswami at slip! What a moment that would have been. It was a tough chance, low to her right when Dean edged a drive off Sharma.

Dean crashes a boundary through extra cover and then takes a single, a little surprisingly, after an inside edge past leg stump. Davies has three balls to survive. She edges the first for two and then drives a lovely boundary through extra cover. Where did that come from. England need 41 from 78 balls.

5.29pm BST

36th over: England 118-9 (Dean 23, Davies 0) The new batter Freya Davies digs out an excellent yorker from Goswami, who ends her wonderful career with a wicket maiden. The entire Indian team run in to embrace her, a lovely tribute to one of the all-time greats. She finishes with figures of 10-2-30-2, and an ODI career record of 255 wickets at 22.04.

5.25pm BST

WICKET! England 118-9 (Cross b Goswami 10)

She’s done it! Jhulan Goswami takes a wicket in her final over, and she has still four balls to finish the match, the series and her career in the grand manner. Cross heaved across the line at an immaculate delivery that jagged back and then pegged back the leg stump.

India's Jhulan Goswami celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Kate Cross. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

5.23pm BST

35th over: England 118-8 (Dean 23, Cross 10) There have been so many bowling changes in this innings that I’m struggling to keep up. Sharma, on for Gayakwad, is cut for a single by Cross, the first of three from the other. Drip, drip, drip,

5.20pm BST

34th over: England 115-8 (Dean 22, Cross 8) The penultimate over of Goswami’s career is a maiden, including a big nipbacker that Dean just manages to divert onto the pad. England are taking no risks against Goswami, a sensible approach in the circumstances.

5.16pm BST

33rd over: England 115-8 (Dean 22, Cross 8) Not for the first time, Dean is beaten when trying to cut a skiddy delivery from Gayakwad. But she tucks the next ball round the corner for a single to keep the strike. England need 55 from 102 balls .

5.13pm BST

32nd over: England 113-8 (Dean 21, Cross 7) Jhulan Goswami on, Thakur off. Cross spoons a wide delivery over cover for the second and final run of the over. Goswami has two overs remaining.

5.08pm BST

31st over: England 111-8 (Dean 20, Cross 6) Gayakwad for Sharma. Both batters cut singles, and then Cross thumps a boundary through extra cover. Good shot. England need 59 to win .

5.05pm BST

30th over: England 104-8 (Dean 19, Cross 1) Thakur now has back-to-back four-fors.

5.01pm BST

WICKET! England 103-8 (Jones c Deol b Thakur 28)

Erm, about that striking serenity. Jones has given her wicket away, pulling Thakur flat and hard to Deol at deep midwicket. It was an excellent catch, two-handed as she dived forward, and it has all but secured victory for India. Jones stands motionless for a couple of seconds, unable to fathom what she has done, before slowly walking off. It would surely have been better to quietly see Thakur out of the attack.

India's Renuka Singh Thakur (second right_ is congratulated by her team-mates after taking the wicket of England's Amy Jones. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

4.59pm BST

29th over: England 102-7 (Jones 28, Dean 18) Deepti Sharma is tossing the ball up outside off stump. After defending a few deliveries, Jones drives expansively over mid-off for a couple. She’s batting with a striking serenity.

4.51pm BST

28th over: England 100-7 (Jones 26, Dean 18) Thakur is back, a sure sign that Harmanpreet Kaur wants a wicket quicksmart. Jones works a single to bring up the England hundred; they looked finished at 65 for seven but now they have an outside change.

4.46pm BST

27th over: England 99-7 (Jones 25, Dean 18) Deepti Sharma returns to the attack. India won’t be panicking yet, but they’d like to break this partnership before England get within, say, 50 of victory.

Dean survives a stumping referral after another superb bit of work from Bhatia. Her back foot was briefly outside the crease, but she dragged it back just in time.

4.42pm BST

26th over: England 98-7 (Jones 24, Dean 18) After nine consecutive overs of spin, Pooja Vastrakar comes into the attack. Dean times her second ball past backward point for four, an excellent stroke from an increasingly impressive cricketer. She looks a really good No9 to me – organised, decisive and always looking to score. In fact, she is quietly averaging 79 with the bat in this series.

4.38pm BST

25th over: England 92-7 (Jones 23, Dean 13) A quicker ball from Gayakwad beats Dean’s attempted cut. She takes a single off the next delivery, and that’s your lot. This partnership is now worth 27, the joint highest of the innings.

4.35pm BST

24th over: England 91-7 (Jones 23, Dean 12) Dean pulls Hemalatha towards the deep midwicket boundary, where the sprawling Gayakwad saves two runs with an excellent stop.

4.32pm BST

23rd over: England 88-7 (Jones 23, Dean 9) A maiden from Gayakwad to Jones, who is batting with calm authority. She’s had a rough summer but looked better with the bat at Canterbury.

4.30pm BST

22nd over: England 88-7 (Jones 23, Dean 9) I’ll be honest, I missed the last over.

4.27pm BST

21st over: England 85-7 (Jones 21, Dean 8) Jones flashes Gayakwad wide of slip and away for four. Later in the over, Dean edges a jaffa just short of Goswami at slip. That was a lovely delivery, which straightened sharply after pitching on middle.

4.23pm BST

20th over: England 78-7 (Jones 15, Dean 7) Another bowling change – the offspinner Dayalan Hemalatha for Gayakwad. Her first ball is too short and pulled for four by Dean, who looks a very accomplished No9 these days. While she and Jones are at the crease, England still have an outside chance.

4.19pm BST

19th over: England 72-7 (Jones 14, Dean 2) Sharma to Dean, offspinner to offspinner. One ball turns sharply and is defended confidently; then Dean cuts a shorter delivery for a single.

4.17pm BST

18th over: England 71-7 (Jones 14, Dean 1) Two right-handers at the crease, so Gayakwad is back on. Jones, who has been left alone on the burning deck, cuts nicely for four.

4.12pm BST

17th over: England 65-7 (Jones 8, Dean 0)

4.12pm BST

WICKET! England 65-7 (Kemp c Deol b Sharma 3)

The offspinner Deepti Sharma replaces Gayakwad, probably with the left-handed Freya Kemp in mind. And the plan has worked! Kemp sliced a big drive straight to backward point, where Deol took an easy catch.

England's Freya Kemp trudges off the field after being caught out by India's Harleen Deol. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

4.08pm BST

16th over: England 61-6 (Jones 8, Kemp 2) Goswami replaces Thakur, who bowled a mighty spell of 7-1-22-3. No messing around with the lesser bowlers; India are going in for the kill. A good over is tarnished by a poor last delivery that Jones cuffs through mid-on for four.

4.03pm BST

15th over: England 55-6 (Jones 3, Kemp 1) England haven’t batted brilliantly, that much is true, but jeez this has been some performance in the field from India.

4.00pm BST

WICKET! England 53-6 (Ecclestone c Goswami b Gayakwad 0)

Make that six wickets for 26! Sophie Ecclestone has gone for a duck, caught superbly by Goswami at slip. She tried to cut a ball from Gayakward that skidded on to take the edge, and Goswami got down smartly to take a lovely two-handed catch just above the ground.

Jhulan Goswami of India is congratulated by her team-mates after catching out Sophie Ecclestone of England. Photograph: Manjit Narotra/ProSports/Shutterstock

3.59pm BST

14th over: England 53-5 (Jones 2, Ecclestone 0) Sophie Ecclestone, backing up at the non-striker’s end, survives a run-out referral. It’s a maiden from Thakur to Jones. India are all over England, who have lost five for 26 in the last seven overs.

3.55pm BST

13th over: England 53-5 (Jones 2, Ecclestone 0) Sophie Ecclestone is the new batter. England need another 117 to win; at the moment that looks a long way off.

3.54pm BST

WICKET! England 53-5 (Wyatt b Gayakwad 8)

Another absolute jaffa! The left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has struck in her first over. She’d started poorly, with consecutive long hops that were cut for four by Wyatt. But she soon found her range and bowled Wyatt with a stunning delivery that curved onto middle and leg and then spat past the edge to hit the off stump. That’s a huge wicket because Wyatt has been England’s best batter in this series.

England’s Danni Wyatt is bowled out by India’s Rajeshwari Gayakwad as wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia reacts. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

Gayakwad celebrates after taking Wyatt’s wicket. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

3.49pm BST

12th over: England 45-4 (Wyatt 0, Jones 2)

3.44pm BST

WICKET! England 43-4 (Dunkley b Thakur 7)

This is sensational stuff from India! Thakur has bowled Dunkley through the gate with a glorious delivery: it swing in slightly and then roared off the seam as Dunkley pushed nervously at fresh air. That’s Thakur’s third wicket, and India are suddenly looking good for a whitewash. England have slipped from 27 for nought to 43 for four.

England's Sophia Dunkley is bowled out by India’s Renuka Singh Thakur. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

3.40pm BST

11th over: England 39-3 (Dunkley 3, Wyatt 0)

3.40pm BST

WICKET! England 39-3 (Goswami c Deol b Capsey 5)

Jhulan Goswami strikes in her final match! Alice Capsey slapped a short ball straight to cover, where Harleen Deol took a comfortable catch. That’s Goswami’s 254th ODI wicket and her 354th in all internationals. And it puts England in a bit of bother.

3.34pm BST

10th over: England 35-2 (Dunkley 3, Capsey 1) Thakur was left out of the first ODI last Sunday. Since being recalled, she has figures of 15-0-73-6

Meanwhile, Tanya has news of another climate protest at Lord’s.

3.32pm BST

WICKET! England 34-2 (Beaumont b Thakur 8)

Tammy Beaumont’s miserable series is complete. The ball after surviving a frankly absurd LBW review, she pushed defensively down the wrong line at a beautiful delivery from Thakur that clipped the outside of off stump. Beaumont walks off having made 21 runs in three innings.

Tammy Beaumont of England is bowled by Renuka Singh Thakur of India. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Thakur celebrates after taking Beaumont’s wicket. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

3.27pm BST

9th over: England 33-1 (Beaumont 8, Dunkley 2) Beaumont gets her first boundary from her 18th delivery, cuffing a short ball from Goswami through the covers. The response is a kicking legcutter; Beaumont shapes to play and then wisely thinks better of it.

3.22pm BST

8th over: England 28-1 (Beaumont 4, Dunkley 1)

3.20pm BST

WICKET! England 27-1 (Lamb st Bhatia b Thakur 21)

Lovely wicketkeeping from Yastika Bhatia! Lamb walked down the track to Thakur and missed a push outside off stump. Bhatia took the ball cleanly and, in one smooth movement, had the bails off before Lamb could get back in her crease. That was beautifully done.

3.18pm BST

7th over: England 26-0 (Beaumont 3, Lamb 21) After a long delay while her hand is strapped, Lamb belts Goswami’s next delivery down the ground for four – then almost does herself a mischief by instinctively punching gloves with Tammy Beaumont. Lamb burst out laughing as soon as she realised.

3.14pm BST

6.5 overs: England 22-0 (Beaumont 3, Lamb 17) Lamb tries to ramp Goswami, gets in a tangle and is hit on the glove, with the ball deflecting onto the side of her helmet. She looks in a bit of pain, and the physio is putting some strapping on her right hand.

3.08pm BST

6th over: England 21-0 (Beaumont 2, Lamb 17) Lamb digs out a terrific yorker from Thakur, then survives a hopeful LBW appeal after missing a whip across the line. Too high.

3.04pm BST

5th over: England 20-0 (Beaumont 2, Lamb 17) The required rate is around 3.3 per over, so Beaumont – who could do with a score – has a bit of time to play herself in. After a few more dot balls, she shovels Goswami’s final delivery behind square for a single.

2.59pm BST

4th over: England 17-0 (Beaumont 1, Lamb 16) Four more for Lamb, pulled round the corner this time. She is comfortably England’s leading runscorer in ODIs this summer, 60-odd ahead of Sophia Dunkley . Make that 60-odd plus four: she gets another boundary with a superbly timed drive through extra cover.

2.55pm BST

3rd over: England 8-0 (Beaumont 1, Lamb 7) A rare poor ball from Goswami is pulled high over midwicket for four by Lamb. She then calls Beaumont, who was run out on Wednesday, through for a very tight single. I think she would have been okay even with a direct hit.

2.50pm BST

2nd over: England 0-0 (Beaumont 0, Lamb 1) Renaku Singh Thakur, who took four wickets and bowled beautifully in the second ODI at Canterbury, shares the new ball. Her fifth ball beats Emma Lamb, who followed a wider legcutter. Lamb then scampers a single to get off the mark.

2.46pm BST

1st over: England 0-0 (Beaumont 0, Lamb 0) Goswami’s line is spot on from the start, and Beaumont – playing her 100th ODI – has little choice but to respectfully defend each delivery. A maiden.

Now, one of the OBO regulars, Romeo, has put together a different kind of picture round - photos of County Cricket Live regulars (and at least one writer) when they were younger. Have a look, it’s a lot of fun .

2.42pm BST

Thanks Tanya, hello everyone. We’re about to say farewell to one of the all-time greats. When Jhulan Goswami made her international debut in January 2002, it was January bloody 2002. She walks back onto the field, through another guard of honour, this time made by her teammates. And now she’ll begin one last new-ball interrogation.

India players and umpires form a Guard of Honour for Jhulan Goswani of India on her final international match. Photograph: Christopher Lee/ECB/Getty Images

2.36pm BST

2.26pm BST

Time for me to hand over to Rob Smyth, who will see Goswami to her best bowling figures on her swan-song. Thanks for tuning in – bye!

2.22pm BST

England will need 170 to win

45.4 overs: India 169 all out (Sharma 68 not out) Sharma did her bit, shuffle-flicking Ecclestone for two but then gets her counting wrong, leaving Gayakwad to face three balls. She doesn’t manage one.

A pretty underwhelming total there by India unless Goswami rolls back the years in her final game. Five ducks in an innings held on the shoulders of half-centuries from Sharma and Mandhana. Fantastic work from Cross with the ball – she deserved that elusive five wickets.

2.14pm BST

WICKET! Gayakwad lbw Ecclestone 0 (India 169 all out)

Gayakwad reviews, because India have one left, but it’s a forlorn hope. The replay shows her getting forward, clearly bopped on the pad. and the ball slamming into the stumps.

2.10pm BST

45th over: India 166-9 (Sharma 65, Gayakwad 0) Sharma struggles to pierce the circle to Dean’s first couple of balls, but Dean’s third is wide and Sharma eases it through backward point for four. They steal a single off the last and Sharma will take the next over. Nicely done.

2.07pm BST

44th over: India 161-9 (Sharma 60, Gayakwad 0) An uncharacteristic nose-wrinkle of an over from Ecclestone. Three leg byes and four runs.

2.04pm BST

43rd over: India 154-9 (Sharma 56, Gayakwad 0) No cigar for Cross, but 4-26 on her Lord’s debut. Her look-a-like sister being wined and dined in the stands, looks on and smiles.

2.01pm BST

42nd over: India 153-9 (Sharma 55, Gayakwad 0) Slip-sliding to the end of the innings. Freya Kemp – 17 years old, two wickets on Lord’s debut, including a legend in her final appearance for 0. She’ll go far.

1.57pm BST

WICKET! Thakur c Dunkley b Kemp 0 (India 151-9)

A three ball quack, going for an after-hours swing and splashing an easy catch to Dunkley at cover.

England's Sophia Dunkley takes a catch to dismiss India's Renuka Singh Thakur off the bowling of Freya Kemp. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

1.53pm BST

41st over: India 150-8 (Sharma 52, Thakur 0) Cross comes back – can she get her name on the honours board? Not this over. India tick past 150 but need to get a wriggle on.

1.49pm BST

40th over: India 149-8 (Sharma 51, Thankur 0) Freya Kemp: dream-spoiler.

1.48pm BST

WICKET! Goswami b Kemp 0 (India 149-8)

Straightened off the pitch and Goswami must pick up her bat and trudge away one last time. A golden duck. Damn. Shades of Bradman.

India’s Jhulan Goswami is bowled out by England's Freya Kemp. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

1.46pm BST

39th over: India 148-7 (Sharma 51, Goswami 0) A flat-bat welly goes the wrong way – backwards instead of forwards – but Vastrakar takes two. Four more, pulling a pie from Dean. Then the wicket, before England form a guard of honour and applaud Goswami all the way to the middle. She raises her bat to the crowd, who salute her back.

India’s Jhulan Goswami receives a guard of honour from the England players. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

1.43pm BST

WICKET! Vastrakar lbw Dean (India 148-7)

Vastrakar reviews immediately, but Dean caught her on the front foot and the review showed the ball hitting middle.

England's Charlie Dean celebrates with her team-mates after taking the wicket of India’s Pooja Vastrakar. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

1.39pm BST

Fifty for Sharma!

38th over: India 141-6 (Sharma 50, Vastrakar 16) A standing ovation for Sharma, who came in with India in deep trouble at 28 for four, picking up a single down to deep third. An Indian fan raises his pork pie hat and bows. Then a heave-ho for Vastrakar brings four more.

1.34pm BST

37th over: India 135-6 (Sharma 49, Vastrakar 11) Dean. Steady. Two runs.

1.32pm BST

36th over: India 133-6 (Sharma 48, Vastrakar 10) I think the sun’s gone for now – the camera pans round Lord’s and there is a really good spread of spectators at ground level with an icing in the top tier of the Compton and Edrich. And whoosh, Vastrakar thinks the risk is worth it and on one knee goes up and over for four.

1.27pm BST

35th over: India 128-6 (Sharma 47, Vastrakar 6) Charlie Dean sends down a half volley and Sharma nods and tucks in, sweeping to deep-fine. Then Sharma joins in with a pull that whistles just off the straight.

1.25pm BST

34th over: India 119-6 (Sharma 42, Vastrakar 2) A Mexican wave ripples around a Lord’s that has woken up with that Sharma four. Davies, a slightly barrel-chested, high-stepping, pony replaces Kemp. On the money. Just three from the over.

1.20pm BST

33rd over: India 116-6 (Sharma 40, Vastrakar 1) Eccelestone, suncream/warpaint covering the middle part of her face, sunglasses on. And then – after just six runs from the last five overs – Sharma finds the middle of the bat, dropping and sweeping down to fine leg for four.

1.17pm BST

32nd over: India 111-6 (Sharma 35, Vastrakar 1) Some hapless Indian running, as Sharma sends back an eager Vastrakar. But they do need runs from somewhere.

1.14pm BST

31st over: India 110-6 (Sharma 34, Vastrakar 1) A Sophie Ecclestone maiden – lovely line and loop.

“Je t’excuse Tanya - for the international thingy.” That’s quite alright Tone White. “However, rubbing in the lack of doggy, well … I have found, nevertheless, an old tenny ball which my grandchildren play with. I’ve placed it beside my glass of red and will imagine a faithfull hound brought it to me.”

To return to cricket for an instant, who, how, why are team colours chosen?”

Hmmm – well originally I guess the teams chose colours that matched the flag – Pakistan green, Australia yellow etc. But the shirt manufacturers/ECB/etc now change them as often as they can in order to exploit their supporters ring the changes. England tend to change between shades of blue and bright red.



1.08pm BST

30th over: India 110-6 (Sharma 34, Vastrakar 1) Freya Kemp fancies an lbw call against Sharma – but Jones doesn’t agree. She’s right – just. Umpire’s call. Kemp, shirt untouched, left-arm over, fancies an appeal every ball. India risk another run out and that is DRINKS.

1.04pm BST

29th over: India 108-6 (Sharma 33, Vastrakar 0) England lose a review, calling the third umpire for an lbw appeal to Vastrakar – who pulls out an indefinite prod. But the ball is sliding down leg, so Ecclestone has to be content with the one wicket in the over.

1.01pm BST

WICKET! Hemalatha c Dean b Ecclestone 2 (India 108-6)

Superb swallow-dive by Charlie Dean, holding on and scooping up at midwicket.

Dayalan Hemalatha of India looks dejected after being dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone of England. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

12.59pm BST

28th over: India 107-5 (Sharma 32, Hamalatha 2) Freya Kemp replaces Cross after that expensive over – and just two from it.

Thank you to Romeo, for digging out Shruti’s full name: Shruti Saujani.

12.54pm BST

27th over: India 105-5 (Sharma 31, Hamalatha 1) Ecclestone causing mischief, her high arm coming over at well over six foot. Sharma drops to her knee and sweeps for four – a bit of a lucky swipe.

12.51pm BST

26th over: India 101-5 (Sharma 27, Hamalatha 1) Sharma gets a fleeting glance on a Cross beauty, but picks up four, the ball flying through where slip might have been. Then wides, and more wides, as Cross briefly loses her radar. Thirteen from the over.

12.47pm BST

25th over: India 87-5 (Sharma 23, Hamalatha 0) Just the single off Ecclestone from the Nursery End.

12.46pm BST

24th over: India 87-5 (Hamalatha 0, Sharma 22) A wicket maiden! Cross now has over a hundred international wickets and – nearly- a five-fer at HQ. India in real trouble now with the loss of Mandhana.

12.43pm BST

WICKET! Mandhana b Cross 50 ( India 87-5)

Mandhana swivels but the ball dabs off the toe end of the bat, down into the stumps! Mandhana can’t believe it, nor can Amy Jones, who has turned her back to evade a possible boundary, but off she must go. A fourth for Cross!

England's Kate Cross celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

12.39pm BST

Fifty for Mandhana!

23rd over: India 87-4 (Mandhana 50, Sharma 22) Mandhana pulls away one from Lamb on the leg side, nicely done, eggs-over-easy – a 25th fifty in 77 ODIs. Restrained excellence.

12.35pm BST

22nd over: India 84-4 (Mandhana 48, Sharma 21) Back at the pavilion end, the scene of her earlier three wickets, it is Kate Cross. A sign that England are a bit rattled by this careful partnership? She is immediately back in the rhythm and India can garner just a run.

12.32pm BST

21st over: India 83-4 (Mandhana 47, Sharma 21) No risks taken by India against Emma Lamb- and just a single for the tally.

Thanks to Hypocaust for this fab stat on Anna Harris. At 23 I could barely make a decision for myself – let alone send international batters on their way.

12.28pm BST

20th over: India 82-4 (Mandhana 46, Sharma 21) The fifty partnership comes up, with a sweep, from 63 balls. The sun is still shining and the picnics are being opened. A good smattering of Indian shirts in the crowd.

12.26pm BST

19th over: India 78-4 (Mandhana 44, Sharma 19) Emma Lamb replaces Sophie Ecclestone for the two left-handers. Both are lucky to be there at the end of the over after a hapless mix-up, which finds both batters at the same end. Luckily for India, Charlie Dean lands awkwardly and is unable to grab hold of the ball, and then throws a wet lettuce towards the waiting Amy Jones and Mandhana gets back.

12.23pm BST

18th over: India 74-4 (Mandhana 42, Sharma 17) Sharma avoids getting an edge on a beauty from Dean, before easing her down to deep third for four. The momentum slowly picking up.

12.20pm BST

17th over: India 66-4 (Mandhana 40, Sharma 11) They’re not going to target Ecclestone, don’t be silly. But there is a boundary at last – Sharma heaving into the legside and over the head of Dunkley.

Shruti (I’m so sorry, I don’t know her surname) is talking to Nick Knight about the success of the ECB’s Dream Big Desi Women programme. Fantastic work by all concerned to get 2,000 South Asian women now volunteering in cricket. Shruti talks about the importance of the 2017 World Cup in kicking off interest.

12.16pm BST

16th over: India 58-4 (Mandhana 37, Sharma 6) Mandhana watches carefully as Dean walks in, hair in a bun, sunglasses on. India ease her for three singles, but no acceleration yet. Who are they going to target?

12.13pm BST

15th over: India 54-4 (Mandhana 35, Sharma 5) Mandhana v Ecclestone is what we’re here for. Mandhana picks a single off the leg side and Sharma sees off the rest of Ecclestone’s first over.

12.10pm BST

14th over: India 52-4 (Mandhana 34, Sharma 5) Charlie Dean whizzes through an over – just a leg bye and a single.

12.04pm BST

13th over: India 51-4 (Mandhana 33, Sharma 5) At last, India find some oomph-pa. Eight from Kemp’s over, including a glorious pull for four by Mandhana. They pause for drinks.

12.02pm BST

12th over: India 43-4 (Mandhana 26, Sharma 4) A double change with Charlie Dean stepping into Cross’s enormous footsteps. Four from it, as the dog brings me a dirty tennis ball from the garden.

11.57am BST

11th over: India 39-4 (Mandhana 25, Sharma 1) Kemp replaces Freya Davies at the end of the power play – and Mandhana picks up four with a back-foot lift which an energetic Tammy Beaumont leaps over the top of – taking off a second too soon. The vocal Indian supporters in the crowd are thrilled.

11.53am BST

10th over: India 32-4 (Mandhana 18, Sharma 1) Cross has three for 11 off her five and doing a superb job for Jones. Mandhana uncharacteristically pokey in that over – a leading edge, then an inside edge – runs, but not many.

11.50am BST

9th over: India 29-4 (Mandhana 16, Sharma 0) This match is going to slip away quickly from India unless someone can stick with Mandhana. Jones called for a review with a shrug and a smile but it was full ball that, the TV cameras confirmed, hit the pad first. Excellent work!

11.46am BST

WICKET! Deol lbw Davies (India 29-4)

The on-field umpire says no, but Danni Wyatt persuades Amy Jones to go upstairs. With great effect! India folding like a squished accordion here.

Freya Davies of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Harleen Deol of India. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

11.41am BST

8th over: India 22-3 (Mandhana 16, Deol 1) Kate Cross is moving the ball on a string this morning, three for eight and the most feared batter in the Indian side back in the changing room. On the England balcony, Keightley is still taking careful notes, even in her last game in charge.

11.36am BST

WICKET! Kaur lbw Cross 4 (India 17-3)

Harmanpreet reviews, it swings in a mile or so, she plays across the navy front pad and … yes - it’s umpire’s call and an unsmiling Harmanpreet has to walk back.

England's Kate Cross celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of India's Harmanpreet Kaur. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

11.32am BST

7th over: India 17-2 (Mandhana 12, Kaur 4) A Freya Davies maiden.

11.31am BST

6th over: India 17-2 (Mandhana 12, Kaur 4) Cross drops Harmapreet, on four. I say drop, it was more like trying to catch an (enormous) fly that buzzed out of reach. Two beauties either side though, one that beats her on the inside and draws a line between her legs and her torso. Fantastic bowling.

11.26am BST

5th over: India 15-2 (Mandhana 11, Kaur 2) Soft hands save Kaur from a push that falls just in front of second slip.

Tone, I’ve just realised what you were getting at – apologies. Yes, this is the last international of the year, sob. But we will (excuse the plug) be running the County Blog next week for the final week of the Championship – from 10am ish – Monday to Thursday to bring the curtain finally down on the season.

11.19am BST

4th over: India 11-2 (Mandhana 10, Kaur 1) Fabulous bowling by Cross – can the Indian engine room now take control of this game? Cross shimmies one past the outside edge of Mandhana’s bat, as she is nearly forced back onto her own stumps.

11.16am BST

WICKET! Yastika b Cross 0 (India 10-2)

Yastika shimmies and tries to lift the ball towards the pavilion, but the ball deviates onto her leg and into the stumps. Two wickets for nothing for Cross!

Yastika Bhatia of India bowled by Kate Cross of England. Photograph: Manjit Narotra/ProSports/Shutterstock

11.14am BST

3rd over: India 10-1 (Mandhana 10, Yastika 0) High elbow, perfect stance, a Mandhana cover drives eases to the boundary. And now off the back foot, effortless, for four more. Davies looks nonplussed.

“Could this be the last time this summer, the last chance to reach out to the OBO world?” taps Tone White.

”Supplies of hankies and a box of rouge are prepared. Whatever, I shall enjoy the company … oh dear, the tears are coming. I don’t even have a dog to give sympathetic looks and licks … ah well, it’s midi in S of France, where’s my glass?”

Tone, don’t despair, there’s another one?two? matches in Pakistan to come.



11.11am BST

2nd over: India 2-1 (Mandhana 2, Bhatia 0) A wicket maiden from the ever neat Kate Cross, running in from from the pavilion end. With the sun shining, Verma takes a wonky stride, a mucky swipe, and misses. Two balls later, she’s out, falling to Cross for the third time this series.

11.09am BST

WICKET! Verma b Cross 0 (India 2-1)

Plodding footwork and through the gate – almost exactly the same way she got out in the last match.

England's Kate Cross celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shafali Verma. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

11.05am BST

1st over: India 2-0 (Mandhana 2, Verma 0) Freya Davies has the new ball, high blond pony tail swinging from side to side and she springs off her shortish run. Mandhana is off the mark immediately, past backward point for a couple. She drives at another that beats the outside edge.

10.59am BST

And now the national anthems: “God save the King.” Actually, just “God Save the King,” unless I missed something.

10.57am BST

An impeccably observed minute’s silence for the Queen (not Goswami, the other one, RIP).

10.54am BST

Fifteen thousand tickets sold at Lord’s and the sun out. I’m going to make a very quick coffee – do get in touch if you’ve got something to say about today’s play, want to chew over the summer, or discuss your brunch options.

10.52am BST

Hang on – the last ODI England played at Lord’s was actually the World Cup final? My brain hadn’t computed that fact. So the World Champions didn’t play at HQ again for five years? Outrageous! For now, a lovely film to remind you of that fantastic day.

10.49am BST

One change for England – Freya Davies in for Lauren Bell - while India play the same side that beat England in the last game – thanks to Harmanpreet’s audacious hundred..

Some other stats: this is Tammy Beaumont’s 100th ODI and Lisa Keightley ’s adieu – her last game as England coach.

As for Goswami , she was spotted plodding round the outfield early this morning for a brink-of-middle-age run, and was wearing sunglasses at the toss, perhaps to shield her eyes. Asked for the most memorable moment of her career, she picks the 2017 World Cup where India made it that famous final against England. “When our team came back from that, there was something different and women’s cricket in India took off.”

10.39am BST

Indian XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

10.36am BST

England XI

England : Tammy Beaumont; Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Freya Kamp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

10.35am BST

England win the toss and will bowl

Amy Jones takes a look at the dewy surface and sends her bowlers in.

10.26am BST

It’s not just at Lord’s where women’s sport is having a good day – they’re expecting a record WSL crowd at the Emirates, for the game against local rivals Spurs.

10.21am BST

Preamble

Hello! Autumn has fallen like a misty veil this morning, but at Lord’s they’re gearing up for the third ODI – the final match of a series which has already been decided in India’s favour. This is England women’s first time at Lord’s for five years – far too long between drinks.

Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt are the only England players to have previously played an international at Lord’s, and Amy Jones leads a buoyant but young side -shorn of Nat Sciver and Heather Knight - who will have to work hard not be overawed by the occassion

For India, the series in the pocket, today is about Jhulan Goswami – the legendary fast bowler who makes her final international appearance . Her big beaming smile, and long limbs, have been running in for 19 years and at 39 she has the second longest international career after New Zealand’s Vera Burt. But there is more. As Tammy Beaumont says: “It’s not just what she does on the pitch, she’s an absolutely lovely human.”