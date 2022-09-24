Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Remembering UK's first drive-through restaurant
In 1981 the BBC visited what was believed to be the first drive-through restaurant in the UK. Henrys chip shop in Bolton was featured in an episode of Home Front, presented by broadcasting legend Brian Redhead. From peas and pies to burgers and banana shakes, the drive through offered plenty...
Spain pip Portugal to Nations League finals as Czechs go down
Alvaro Morata's late goal earned Spain a 1-0 win in Portugal and the last place in the UEFA Nations League finals on Tuesday, while the Czech Republic were relegated from the top tier after losing in Switzerland. Schick saw his second-half penalty kept out by Sommer as the Swiss won 2-1, condemning the Czech Republic to relegation to League B. Scotland clinched promotion to League A after a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow, having beaten the same opponents 3-0 last week in Glasgow.
BBC
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort to visit Dunfermline
The King and his Queen Consort will visit Dunfermline next week in their first joint public engagements since the period of royal mourning ended. Charles and Camilla will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers on Monday. They will visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark the former town in...
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC
Swansea: Church bells ring God Save the King for William and Kate
The bells rang out God Save the King as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived to visit a Swansea church. It was the second stop on their first trip to Wales since acquiring their new titles. Fresh from Anglesey, the couple met children, charity volunteers and community group members...
