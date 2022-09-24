Read full article on original website
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017...
Ohio Secretary of State visits Lima barbershop to promote Styling for Democracy program
When you hear people talking politics, you may be at the Ohio Statehouse, or you could be at the barbershop. That is why the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose started the Styling for Democracy program. The focus is to put voter registration forms in barber and beauty shops around...
State and county-wide issues and races on November ballot
(WLIO) - The November election is fast approaching. We break down some of the statewide and countywide issues and races that voters will see on the ballot. 2022 is the year that voters in Ohio decide who will be leading the state for the next four years. Besides the highly contested race between former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and Governor Mike DeWine for his seat, voters will also have to decide on the races for Ohio's attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, as well as for state representative seats.
Unemployment numbers for August 2022
(WLIO) - Unemployment rates are both up and down around West Central Ohio for the month of August. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, Allen County's unemployment rate went from 4.3% in July to 4.5% in August. Auglaize, Hancock, and Mercer went up .1%, but Mercer County is tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state with 2.8%. Putnam County remained the same.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminding drivers to be alert for deer
(WLIO) - Don't swerve, stay in your lane and brunt the collision. That's the advice from the Ohio State Highway Patrol if a deer comes into your path while driving. This is the time of the year deer are more frequently on the move due to the fall breeding season according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Their unpredictable movement causes an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol urging drivers to be more attentive when behind the wheel this time of year.
McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
ABATE Toy Run helps bring smiles to kids at Christmas
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - It definitely didn’t sound like sleigh bells, but it was traveling around West Central Ohio to help Santa put smiles on the faces of kids at Christmas Time. ABATE OHIO Region 3 held their 37th annual Toy Run Sunday afternoon. Over 230 motorcycles crisscrossed Allen County to help raise money to buy presents for kids. Last year, they raised around $18,000 to help provide gifts to over 100 kids. Besides the run, there were auction items, a raffle, and other fundraising going on at the fairgrounds to help as many children as possible this Christmas.
