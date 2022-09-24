ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

By Marissa Matozzo
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.

The Many Benefits Of Blueberries For Aging Skin Health

Since it isn't possible to *completely* prevent wrinkles from forming with age, staying hydrated and eating a myriad of nutrient-rich fruit is key to maintain a youthful glow. One fruit that is linked to supporting collagen synthesis and that contains healthy antioxidants is blueberries. Loucas explains, "I am often asked what are the best fruits to eat for healthy skin. Obviously, there isn’t just one, but if I had to pick one it would be blueberries," he says. Blueberries, Loucas adds, are "thick in antioxidants, which help protect the skin from daily environmental and internal insults."

Additionally, blueberries are rich in vitamin A & C, and the latter fights collagen breakdown. Loucas says that blueberries are also well-known to have anti-inflammatory properties. "Inflammation is a common denominator for many skin ailments including photoaging, eczema, acne, and rosacea, just to name a few," he points out, "Blueberries contain an ingredient called Resveratrol, which helps fight off inflammation caused by unstable molecules and helps your body produce its own antioxidants.”

Dudek-Pellon agrees, and adds that blueberries are known as being "some of the most powerful superfoods." She reiterates that they are "full of antioxidants and flavonoids" that actively combat skin aging by neutralizing free radicals. "Free radicals are responsible for skin's accelerated aging by loosening its elasticity, thus forming fine lines, and then wrinkles," she explains. Apart from being a "great source of the crucial to anti-wrinkle flavonoids," Dudek-Pellon says that these berries also contain plethora of vitamins, including Vitamin A, C and E, all "known for their anti-wrinkle action by boosting skin's collagen production."

Wrinkles form first in the most "fragile" areas, Dudek-Pellon notes, "depending on your individual situation; genetic, diet, environment, stress, etc, are contributing factors." They may start appearing around your eyes or lips, or on your forehead, she continues. Regardless of its positioning, she concludes, "you can prevent wrinkle formation by including plenty of berries in your diet."

