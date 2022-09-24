Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Larys Strong explained
Who is Larys Strong? The land of Westeros is full of villains and rogues – some of the best Game of Thrones characters happen to be bad guys, in fact – but up until now, House of the Dragon has been more about the corrupting nature of personal ambition.
thedigitalfix.com
Alan Rickman thought John Williams’s Harry Potter score was “hideous”
For over a decade, Alan Rickman played the Harry Potter character Professor Severus Snape in the beloved magical franchise about the famous boy wizard. However, despite being a recurring Hogwarts teacher in all the main fantasy movies, that doesn’t mean he was a fan of every decision made in the Harry Potter movies.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon episode 6 recap: births, burnings, and betrayal
House of the Dragon episode 6, ‘The Princess and the Queen’, may have jumped forward a decade or so, replacing its two lead actors in the process, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. Yes, some characters may have new faces, but the fantasy series is still the entrancing political thriller/soap opera with dragons that we all know and love.
thedigitalfix.com
Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone
A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Smile: can I stream the new horror movie online?
How can you watch Smile? If you are a fan of horror movies, or have access to the internet at all, chances are you have heard about Parker Finn’s upcoming film Smile. Thanks to a creepy viral marketing campaign, and critics already singing its scary praises, Smile has become one of the most anticipated horrors of the year. But among all this hype, you may be asking yourself, where exactly can you watch it?
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks thinks he’s only made four “pretty good” movies
Tom Hanks is moving from movie-making to novel-writing, but he’s not straying far from Hollywood. The book is called The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, but it’s not a memoir, autobiography, or based on a true story. It’s set in three time-periods – the 1940s, 1970s, and present day.
thedigitalfix.com
Alan Rickman taught Jason Isaacs how to react to Quidditch
Alan Rickman was a mainstay of the Harry Potter cast as Professor Snape, and because he was introduced in the first fantasy movie, he became a source of guidance for others. Jason Isaacs, who plays Harry Potter character Lucius Malfoy, fondly remembers some sage wisdom around watching Quidditch. Isaacs joined...
thedigitalfix.com
Charlize Theron considers Elf the “perfect” Christmas movie
Everyone has their favourite Christmas movie. Mine’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. Yours might be action movie Die Hard, or rom-com Love Actually. Fast and Furious star Charlize Theron doesn’t reveal her absolute fave, but has said she puts Elf in high esteem. During a profile with Harpers Bazaar,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order
How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s why Alan Rickman was unconvinced by final Harry Potter movie
Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies, was not convinced by the finale to the fantasy movie series. Rickman played the Harry Potter character for over a decade, appearing as a major character in each of the eight instalments. The actor, who died in 2016...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us HBO series trailer pits Pedro Pascal against zombies
The first trailer for The Last of Us HBO series has arrived, pitting Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey against the ravages of a zombie infested US. In the drama series, Pascal plays Joel, who has to accompany Ramsey’s Ellie across the country, protecting her from the undead. Their journey,...
thedigitalfix.com
Tony Gilroy won’t direct Andor season 2 because it’s “just too huge”
Star War series Andor has been one of the most well-received spin-off shows Disney Plus has ever done, as it expands the story around Star Wars character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and shows us how he became the person we met in Star Wars movie Rogue One. The sci-fi series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Colin Farrell was kicked by a donkey making his new movie
Colin Farrell is once again collaborating with director Martin McDonagh for dark comedy movie, The Banshees of Inisherin. The cast of the drama movie, set in 1920s Ireland, includes Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Marvel movie actor Barry Keoghan alongside Farrell. But according to The Batman actor, who sat down for an interview with Empire, the only on-set tensions were between him and Jenny, the donkey.
thedigitalfix.com
Kyle MacLachlan explains how David Lynch calmed him down for Dune
Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch have one of the great actor-director partnerships that has born such bizarre fruit as Blue Velvet, and of course the television masterpiece that is Twin Peaks. Their relationship began with 1984’s Dune – which was MacLachlan’s debut acting role. MacLachlan played the main character – Paul Atreides – who is played by Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve‘s version.
thedigitalfix.com
Blue Beetle won’t be cancelled like Batgirl, says director
The movie and TV industries are still reeling from the shocking news that Warner Bros had decided to scrap the release of Batgirl, which had already completed filming. It starred Dominican actress Leslie Grace, prompting concern about other upcoming DCEU projects that don’t centre around the established white male heroes. One such movie is Blue Beetle, about a Mexican-American superhero.
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends trailer promises the end of Michael and Laurie
After almost 45 years, evil will finally be dying tonight, as the epic Halloween saga is reaching its conclusion this Halloween. After igniting and popularising the slasher genre, and Laurie Strode helping to define the Final Girl trope, Jamie Lee Curtis is bowing out of the franchise – apparently for good, this time.
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker’s last Doctor Who episode is a “huge treat”
Jodie Whittaker is gearing up for her final farewell as the Doctor in the beloved sci-fi series, which will surely be an emotional rollercoaster. Speaking to Empire magazine, she promises that Whovians will have plenty to look forward to – with the return of some beloved companions of yesteryear, and some classic enemies to boot.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Mandalorian star wants karaoke bar in season 4
There is no denying that The Mandalorian is one of the most beloved Star Wars series to date. Telling the story of the bounty hunter and little Grogu, fans of the franchise have been gripped since its debut in 2019. And now, with The Mandalorian season 3 release date fast approaching, we are all anxious to know what is next for the intergalactic adventure.
thedigitalfix.com
Jon Hamm had the best welcome for the ‘young guns’ on Top Gun 2
After playing the taciturn Don Draper for eight years on one of the best TV series of all time – Mad Men – it is somewhat surprising that Jon Hamm has mostly appeared in comedy movies since then. He did manage to fit in one austere role recently however, as Admiral ‘Cyclone,’ in Top Gun: Maverick, who disapproves of Tom Cruise and his maverick ways.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor episode 4 review: The game is afoot
After a triple dose of Star Wars action, with the Andor release date bringing three episodes to the streaming service Disney Plus at once, we now have to wait weekly for each new episode. Andor episode 4 is worth the wait though, and the Star Wars series is now really starting to take shape.
Comments / 0