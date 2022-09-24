Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
Bleacher Report
Progress Report Grades for Newest WWE Stars Thus Far on the Main Roster
The goal of any NXT talent at the WWE Performance Center should be to eventually move to the main roster as a Superstar on Raw or SmackDown. Not everyone who goes through the system gets that opportunity, and even fewer manage to succeed once they have arrived on Raw or SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
PWMania
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
Bleacher Report
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 26
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on September 26. Extreme Rules is less than two weeks away on October 8, but WWE is not wasting any time putting some big matches together for its weekly shows. Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have a complicated past that...
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
Yardbarker
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars
Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Moved To NXT
For months WWE ran vignettes advertising that Veer was coming to Raw, and when he finally arrived he competed in a series of squash matches. However, Veer Mahaan hasn’t been making appearances on WWE programming following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Mahaan last competed on the August 15th episode of Monday Night Raw, but it appears that he’s been moved to NXT.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Big changes to Extreme Rules, including Edge vs. Finn Balor 'I quit' match
With WWE Extreme Rules quickly approaching, the pay-per-view card received a pair of upgrades on Raw. Most notably, the Raw women's championship match between champion Bianca Belair and challenger Bayley is now set to be a ladder match. Edge also made his return, saving Matt Riddle from a beatdown at...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Announced For 9/26 Episode Of 'WWE Raw'
For the first time in over two years, Sami Zayn will battle AJ Styles in a singles match on the September 26th episode of "WWE Raw" on the USA Network. The match came to be d a Twitter exchange between Zayn and Styles on September 24th. After becoming an official member of The Bloodline on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sami Zayn couldn't contain his excitement. Zayn took to Twitter to express his joy about being gifted an official "Honorary Uce" t-shirt by Roman Reigns, using the "Smiling through it all" meme accompanied by him holding his new shirt. AJ Styles found Zayn's excitement to be "pathetic," and before he knew it, Zayn challenged him to a match on "WWE Raw" to combat what he deemed to be "disrespect" for The Bloodline.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
digitalspy.com
Are WWE’s White Rabbit teases leading to Bray Wyatt's return?
WWE is currently gripping fans with an intriguing mystery – who or what is the White Rabbit?. It all started on September 16, when fans attending SmackDown live in Anaheim, California shared that during a commercial break Jefferson Airplane's song 'White Rabbit' was played. Then on the following week's...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Teases Appearance On 9/26 Raw After AJ Styles Mocks Him
WWE "SmackDown" star Sami Zayn got his wish during the 9/23 episode of "SmackDown." Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline stable with an "Honorary Uce" shirt by Roman Reigns. Zayn even took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding the shirt, while in the ring with the...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Uses AEW Star's Submission Finisher On WWE Raw
In more than a decade of being on WWE TV, Seth Rollins had never won a match by submission. All that changed during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw" as Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio with the Peruvian Necktie, a submission hold made popular by injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Teases Showing Up to Monday’s RAW to Confront AJ Styles
It would appear like Sami Zayn will be appearing on WWE RAW this coming Monday night, and he won’t be heading there by himself. AJ Styles made fun of Zayn on Twitter for wearing the “Honorary Uce” shirt thatUndisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had given to Zayn as a gift. Styles tweeted, “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic.”
