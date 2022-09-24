Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Class 11AA & 11A football polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time this season, the same team is ranked number one in Class-11AA football for the second week in a row. Fargo Davies is on top of the poll. Class-11A is a much different story this week. All five positions in the North Dakota...
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 9/24
The Broken Bow volleyball team placed fourth at the Adams Central volleyball invite on Saturday. The Lady Indians won their opening match against Superior 2-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-19). Bow then faced Centura in the semifinals. It was the second meeting in three days between the two teams as Broken Bow defeated Centura 2-1 at the Bow triangular on Sept. 22. The two would once again go all three sets but this time Centura came out on top 2-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-19). Broken Bow faced the host team Adams Central in the third place match with AC winning 2-0 (25-11, 25-15). Malcolm was the tournament champion defeating Centura in the championship match 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).
Trib HSSN State High School Football Rankings for Sept. 27, 2022
Once again, there were few changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings as we have reached the midway point of the 2022 regular season. There were two head-to-head showdowns in Week 4 with one losing team dropping from No. 1 to No. 5 while the other fell completely out of the state Top 5.
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local sports results; Tuesday's schedule
Norfolk softball split with Lincoln Pius X at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 then lost the nightcap 11-5. The Norfolk boys tennis team won one and tied one in a tennis triangular in Fremont. The Panthers drew with Bellevue East, winning all of the singles matches, but losing the three doubles matches. Norfolk rebounded to defeat the host Tigers 5-1.
Latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll
The 2022 high school football season is humming along in South Dakota and some of the same teams are staying atop the media prep poll. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, and West Central continue to stay atop their respective classes and are all undefeated to this point. The target on their...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis wins one, ties one at Fremont
No. 1: Michael Foster, Norfolk def. Tanner Adams, 8–3 No. 2: Alex Bauer, Norfolk def. Bryce Ripley, 8–3 No. 3: Drake Dieter, Norfolk def. Casey Schreck, 8–2 No. 1: Peyton Lemmon/Tanner Hosick, Bellvue West def. Taylem Hinze/Nick Speidel, 8–1. No. 2: Cooper Moore/Keen Zimmerman, Bellevue West...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship
History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
