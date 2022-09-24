Read full article on original website
Marathon Oil And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Marathon Oil (MRO), AGCO (AGCO), Callaway Golf Company (ELY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
MIND Technology, Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – MIND Technology (MINDP), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 MIND Technology (MINDP) 6.42 -8.15% 35.05% 2022-09-25 07:10:09.
Omega Healthcare Investors And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) rising 7.32% to $1,263.10 on Tuesday while NYSE dropped 0.28% to $13,541.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and its affiliates, provide insurance and financial services throughout the United States. Five segments make up the company: HG Global/BAM (arch), NSM, Kudu and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM Segment provides insurance for municipal bonds that are issued to fund public purposes such as transportation, schools and utilities. It also offers reinsurance protection services. The Ark segment is responsible for writing a range of reinsurance products and insurance. This includes property, marine, energy, accident, health, casualty and specialty products. NSM serves as the managing general agent for special property and casualty insurance. It covers a variety of sectors including specialty transport, real estate and social services. Kudu provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers, including management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finance, legacy partner liquidity and generational ownership transfer. Other Operations offers travel insurance through a broker channel or direct to consumers. It manages separate accounts as well as pooled investments vehicles and pools for the insurance-linked sectors. This includes catastrophe bonds, collateralized insurance investments and industry losses warranties. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., was established in 1980. It is located in Hamilton, Bermuda.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Cloudflare Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cloudflare jumping 5.41% to $56.69 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE fell 0.28% to $13,541.76, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. About...
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 8.6% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 8.6% to $3.79 on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 0.25% to $10,829.50, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat bullish trend trading session today. About...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian has knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane
