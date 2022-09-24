Where is the best place to watch and stream Louis Theroux: A Place for Paedophiles right now? Read on to find out!. Louis has gained access to Coalinga Mental Hospital in California, which houses more than 500 of the most disturbed criminals in America, convicted paedophiles. Most have already served lengthy prison sentences, but have been deemed unsafe for release. Instead, they have been sent here for an indefinite time. Spending time with those undergoing treatment, Louis wrestles with whether he can ever allow himself to believe men whose whole history is defined by deception and deceit.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO