Hurricane Ian live tracker: Cuba completely without power as Category 3 storm destroys grid on path towards Florida
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Gov. DeSantis warns 'the time to evacuate is coming to an end'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Florida residents the "time to evacuate is coming to an end," as Hurricane Ian closes in on the southwest coast of the state.
Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'
Hurricane Ian was moving toward the west coast of Florida early Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" after making landfall in western Cuba a day prior.
