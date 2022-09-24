ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU

Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU

Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU depth at quarterback, running back comes through

It looks as if LSU won’t have to play without Jayden Daniels next week. It hopes it doesn’t have to play without Armoni Goodwin. But suddenly, the Tigers seem better able to withstand the absence of either or both if need be. Daniels sustained a lower back injury,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released its men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023. The schedule shows 13 non-conference games between November and December. “Our pre-nonconference schedule poses a great and challenging schedule for us this year. Our first four games are all on the west coast starting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE

