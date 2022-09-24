ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa

PISCATAWAY - Rutgers dropped to 3-1 on the season following a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa. The Rutgers defense put together a stalwart effort as 14 Iowa points were courtesy of defensive touchdowns. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what went down on the field inside SHI Stadium.
