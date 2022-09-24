Read full article on original website
wdnonline.com
Weatherford battles 5A, 6A teams at festival, finishes 1-3
Weatherford’s softball team competed in the Chickasha festival and faced two 5A and two 6A teams, finishing with a 1-3 record overall against teams with a combined, 69-47. The Lady Eagles were competitive in every game and throughout the festival. Weatherford won the opener against Carl Albert, 8-5, before...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford finishes 2-2 at conference tournament
TUTTLE — Weatherford’s volleyball team finished the conference tournament this past weekend with a 2-2 record overall. The Lady Eagled faced Elgin and Chickasha Friday in pool play, dropping a match 2-0 to Elgin and beating Chickasha 2-0. Saturday, Weatherford beat Clinton 2-1 in the silver bracket semifinal, then lost to Blanchard, 2-0, in the final.
wdnonline.com
Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night's game
CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
wdnonline.com
Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
wdnonline.com
SWOSU gains rivalry victory against NWOSU
On a Friday night which featured SWOSU volleyball feeding off the lively crowd, the Bulldogs picked up a 3-1 rivalry victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The loss is the Rangers’ first in GAC play, while the Bulldogs remain unbeaten at home. The win moves SWOSU to 3-2 in league...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County gets second half of stimulus funds
Canadian County recently received the second half of its COVID-19 pandemic relief allocation. In 2021, Canadian County was awarded $28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The first half of those funds arrived a few months after the initial award. This June, commissioners spent $6 million of the...
Clinton Daily News
NEWS ALERT - Accident at 28th and Modelle 9-26-2022
No one was thought to be seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday near 28th St. and Modelle Ave. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
$9,000 reward offered for information in Woodward murder
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a reward is being offered for information about a 2020 murder.
kswo.com
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
KOCO
16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton. One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene. OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
