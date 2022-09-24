Read full article on original website
wdnonline.com
Weatherford battles 5A, 6A teams at festival, finishes 1-3
Weatherford’s softball team competed in the Chickasha festival and faced two 5A and two 6A teams, finishing with a 1-3 record overall against teams with a combined, 69-47. The Lady Eagles were competitive in every game and throughout the festival. Weatherford won the opener against Carl Albert, 8-5, before...
wdnonline.com
Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28
Jackson Blackmon — eight carries, 91 yards Stone Chism — 16 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown Victor Garcia — two carries, seven yards, one touchdown Nick Jett — one carry, four yards Reece Villines — three carries, (18) yards. Passing. Reece Villines — 17-28, 219...
wdnonline.com
Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
wdnonline.com
Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game
CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
wdnonline.com
This Oklahoma fan won’t miss playing Oklahoma State
OK, I’m going to begin this column by saying the history of football in this state at the NCAA Division I level includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and many of the games between those three schools have been exciting, intense and nailbiting. With all that said, we are...
wdnonline.com
K-State pulls upset against OU, 41-34
NORMAN — With a 41-34 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday night, Kansas State continued its decade-long role as the Sooners’ Big 12 Conference nemesis in Norman. Oklahoma, now 0-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall, has won eight of its last 10 conference openers and 12 of its last 15. All three conferenceopening defeats the past 15 years have come against the Wildcats in Norman, 2012, 2020 and 2022.
Jenny Love-Meyer floored by groundbreaking ceremony: 'I didn't imagine there would be this many people'
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “On behalf of my entire family, we’re so proud...
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll
5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
visitokc.com
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Oklahoma Daily
OPINION: Misogyny is alive and well in Oklahoma, impacting people with uteruses on campus amid fall of Roe v. Wade
There are plenty of informed and evidence-based understandings on the topic of reproductive rights. But, in this moment we share now, if you are not someone who can get pregnant, I am instead asking you to consider how comfortable the ability to make choices has made your experience with higher education. I ask you to know what I know:
Construction project starting along busy OKC roadways
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City's busiest areas.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
60-ton crane tips over, hits building in downtown Oklahoma City
A 60-ton crane tipped over and hit a building on the corner of Robinson and Sheridan Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.
