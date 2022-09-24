ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 0

Related
wdnonline.com

Weatherford battles 5A, 6A teams at festival, finishes 1-3

Weatherford’s softball team competed in the Chickasha festival and faced two 5A and two 6A teams, finishing with a 1-3 record overall against teams with a combined, 69-47. The Lady Eagles were competitive in every game and throughout the festival. Weatherford won the opener against Carl Albert, 8-5, before...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28

Jackson Blackmon — eight carries, 91 yards Stone Chism — 16 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown Victor Garcia — two carries, seven yards, one touchdown Nick Jett — one carry, four yards Reece Villines — three carries, (18) yards. Passing. Reece Villines — 17-28, 219...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022

Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game

CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
CHICKASHA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Chickasha, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Chickasha, OK
Sports
City
Weatherford, OK
wdnonline.com

This Oklahoma fan won’t miss playing Oklahoma State

OK, I’m going to begin this column by saying the history of football in this state at the NCAA Division I level includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and many of the games between those three schools have been exciting, intense and nailbiting. With all that said, we are...
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

K-State pulls upset against OU, 41-34

NORMAN — With a 41-34 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday night, Kansas State continued its decade-long role as the Sooners’ Big 12 Conference nemesis in Norman. Oklahoma, now 0-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall, has won eight of its last 10 conference openers and 12 of its last 15. All three conferenceopening defeats the past 15 years have come against the Wildcats in Norman, 2012, 2020 and 2022.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Union High School#Whs
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
visitokc.com

Leadership Changing at The Cowboy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy