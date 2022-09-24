Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean Is Adding Something Really Big to Every Ship
Taking a cruise offers passengers a chance at escape for a few days as they spend time at the pool, partake of a wide variety of foods, use exercise facilities or simply stare out across the ocean breathing the sea air. But in a world where people are accustomed to...
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
3 Things to Know Before Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise
No other type of vacation prepares you for a cruise and every cruise line has slightly different policies as to what's included, what costs extra, and in comes cases, what's even offered. A cruise on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) namesake cruise line offers a sort of all-inclusive experience but few...
Royal Caribbean Updates Its Covid Testing and Vaccination Rules
Before the pandemic, cruise lines had health forms -- sometimes on paper, sometimes on their app -- that you had to fill out before you sailed. Basically, you had to answer questions that determined if you were actively sick. Things got a lot more serious when the Centers for Disease...
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 6 of my favorite ports I've visited.
I've been on 110 cruises and disembarked at ports around the world. Some of my favorite places to dock are off the beaten path and don't appear on many itineraries. St. Martin, Santorini, and Sitka are several of the most memorable ports I've visited.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
How to track a cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
The Ultimate Cruise Packing List: Everything You Need for Your High-Seas Adventure
Slide 1 of 8: Thanks to increased vaccinations and improved cruise-line health and safety measures, the CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning for cruises, which means it's time to grab that luggage and come aboard! That said, while the all-in-one-vacay concept is often the lure, it's also exactly the thing that can make the task of figuring out what to pack and creating the perfect cruise packing list a bit of a head scratcher. Unlike traditional travel, hopping aboard even the best cruise lines presents additional considerations that both simplify and complicate the packing job—whether you're on a cruise for solo travelers, a couples or adults-only cruise, or a family-friendly cruise. "Packing for a cruise requires different strategies than almost any other type of travel—it takes a little more forethought and planning," says Trish Feaster Cook, CEO and founder of The Travelphile and managing editor for Guide Collective, an online travel resource. "And with the airline challenges of just getting yourself (and your luggage) to your port city, it pays to have a smart cruise packing list and to know your options."
Edition Hotels Is Opening an Italian Location on Lake Como in 2025
George Clooney is going to get a new neighbor. Edition Hotels announced it will open along the picturesque Lake Como in 2025, providing a place to stay for A-listers who don’t already have a villa there like Clooney. Set in a 19th-century building on the western shore of the...
These Eco-Friendly Residences in the Bahamas Come With a Fleet of Solar-Powered Catamarans
Why choose between a luxury yacht trip and an idyllic island getaway when you can have both? Silent Yachts, a noted purveyor of solar-powered catamarans that recently rebranded as Silent Group, has opened a new one-of-a-kind residential resort in the Bahamas for seafarers looking to revitalize at a private oasis while out on the water. Located on Elizabeth Island just 10 minutes from Exuma, Ki’ama Bahamas comprises lavish beachfront residences, a range of top-notch amenities and, of course, a fleet of multihulls. Ki’ama Bahamas incorporates the same green technology as Silent’s yachts, too. In fact, Silent Resorts claims it is the world’s...
