Possible hurricane poses threat to NASA's Artemis moon launch plans

By William Harwood
 3 days ago

NASA is pressing ahead toward another attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon rocket on its leak-delayed maiden flight Tuesday while closely monitoring the track of an expected hurricane that threatens to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Florida Space Coast, officials said Friday.

The storm — Tropical Storm Ian — is now strengthening over the Caribbean and could approach Florida as major hurricane.

In the meantime, the Space Force Eastern Range, which oversees all military and civilian launches from Florida, granted a request from NASA to waive a time-consuming inspection of the rocket's self-destruct batteries that would have required a roll back to the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building.

With the waiver in hand, and with engineers saying a fueling test Wednesday showed leaks in the rocket's hydrogen feedline system are manageable, weather is the major constraint to getting the long-delayed Artemis 1 mission off the ground.

The Space Launch System rocket atop pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Friday afternoon. NASA engineers say the rocket can withstand gusts of hurricane-force winds at the launch pad, but hopeful a threatening storm will spare the spaceport. Even so, the forecast for a launch opportunity Tuesday is 80 percent no-go.

The goal of the test flight is to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a long flight around the moon to help pave the way for the first piloted launch in 2024 and a moon-landing mission in the 2025-26 timeframe.

But the Space Launch System rocket's road to launch has been rocky, and now the weather threatens additional delay.

"Early next week, Ian is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall," the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

The predicted track shows the storm moving to the northeast across the Florida peninsula, possibly bringing tropical storm force winds or higher to the Kennedy Space Center, where the SLS rocket sits exposed atop pad 39B. Heavy rains could be seen in South Florida and the Florida Keys as early as Monday, forecasters said.

While the $4.1 billion moon rocket will not be launched in high winds, Chief Engineer John Blevins said it can safely endure gusts as high as 74 knots at the pad. And while the official forecast currently is 80% "no-go" for a launch Tuesday, it does not violate NASA's safety constraints for remaining at the pad.

But if the forecast worsens, engineers could haul the SLS back to the protection of the Vehicle Assembly Building with about three days notice. NASA's powerful crawler-transporter headed back out to pad 39B Friday afternoon as a precaution. But rollback is a last resort, a move that likely would delay the rocket's maiden flight by several more weeks.

"Our plan A is to stay the course and to get launch off on September 27," said Mike Bolger, director of Exploration Ground Systems at the Kennedy Space Center. "We realize we also need to be really paying attention and thinking about a plan B."

"If we were to (go with) plan B, we need a couple days to pivot from our current tanking test, or launch, configuration to execute a rollback and get back into the protection of VAB," Bolger added.

He said the team planned to meet Friday evening to discuss the latest forecast "and we think we're likely to make a decision no later than sometime tomorrow morning or very early afternoon" on how to proceed.

"We're good at the pad for winds up to 74 peak knots," Bolger said. "And for rollback, we're looking for a forecast of sustained winds less than 40 knots. We'll be keeping a close eye on it. More information is better, and I think in next 24 hours or so, hopefully we'll get good news and we'll stick with our plan A."

Tom Whitmeyer, a senior manager at NASA Headquarters, downplayed weather concerns Friday, telling reporters, "it's not even a named storm, it's a tropical depression, number nine. It's very early in it, and some of the traces we've seen go to different directions and go with different speeds and different intensity."

Friday marked 190 days since the SLS rocket was first hauled out to pad 39B for what turned out to be the first in a frustrating series of fueling tests to resolve a variety of technical problems and repeated trouble with hydrogen leaks in quick-disconnect fittings where the volatile propellant enters the base of the rocket.

After three tanking test attempts, a roll back to the VAB for repairs and a fourth test on June 20, engineers hauled the SLS rocket back to the VAB a second time to carry out additional troubleshooting. The rocket was moved back out to the pad in mid-August for a launch attempt on the 29th.

But two attempts in a row were called off because of more hydrogen issues. That prompted launch pad repairs to replace a suspect seal in an 8-inch hydrogen quick-disconnect fitting that leaked earlier.

During a tanking test Wednesday to verify the repair, the fitting leaked again, but engineers were able to get it back down to acceptable levels using lower pressures and flow rates.

The "kindler, gentler" fueling technique was intended to put less stress on the hardware, and it worked. Engineers were able to fully load the rocket and successfully carry out two critical tests of the core stage engine cooling system.

But NASA has yet to carry the SLS countdown into its final half minute, and weather aside, making it all the way to zero Tuesday could still prove a challenge. Any additional leaks or other issues that might crop up will have to be dealt with in a shorter 70-minute launch window.

NASA has a backup launch opportunity on October 2, but after that, the Artemis 1 mission likely would stand down until after NASA launches a fresh crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. That launch currently is targeted for October 3, weather permitting.

CBS Miami

NASA scrubs Artemis rocket launch over TS Ian concerns

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA said Saturday that it has decided to cancel the launch of the Artemis 1 moon rocket launch planned for Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Ian.In a social media post, the agency said it "foregoing" the launch opportunity in the wake of Ian, which is expected to possibly come to Florida sometime early next week.Ian is expected to strengthen early next week into a possible Category 3 storm that could bring high winds and heavy rain to the Florida Space Coast.Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency that covers over two dozen Florida counties,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Weather could delay next launch attempt for NASA moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL - The Artemis I rocket will get its third launch attempt on Tuesday, September 27, but expected tropical weather could change that. The 70-minute launch window opens at 11:37 a.m. and the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft continue to sit on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Concerns over the weather system forming in the Caribbean put the weather conditions at only 20% favorable for a launch. The current path of the tropical depression puts the storm on track to impact Cuba and Florida early next week. Given the uncertainty in the storm track,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tampa, surrounding areas brace for brunt of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay area is bracing for the brunt of Hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for Tampa and the surrounding areas. Many heeded the order, as bumper to bumper traffic filled the streets and highways as drivers sought safer ground. One homeowner said she was evacuating to Atlanta and expects to come home to a flooded house. "Definitely, absolutely. It floods in a big rain. So yeah, we're going to take everything up off the ground, all the rugs. We're anticipating coming home to a soaking wet house," said Tessa Goss. ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Ian arrives in South Florida Monday

MIAMI - All eyes are on the Caribbean where Hurricane Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify on Monday. As of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory, Ian's pressure dropped but it was still a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph as it moved to the northwest at 14 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Monday followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The center of Ian is expected to pass near or...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian latest updates: Cancellations, soaking rain

Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.To watch live CBS Miami coverage: Hurricane Ian a Cat 3 stormPHOTOS: Hurricane Ian threatens FloridaHere are the latest updates:4:30 p.m. Keiser university campus closures in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties: Normal class schedules and building operations are expected to resume on September 29.4:28 p.m. Broward College Cancels Classes: Broward College classes and business operations will be suspended Tuesday, September 27, starting at 5 p.m. and Thursday, September 29.4:07 p.m. Tornado warning for Miami-Dade. The warning...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch

MIAMI -  The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days. At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.  Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight and early Tuesday. Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida

MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian menaces Florida

A woman takes photos while waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. A boat owner pulls top his anchor as he prepares his sailboat on the Davis Islands yacht basin ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Ian is predicted to make landfall along Florida's west coast. Preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Orange County resident...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Prepare don't panic as Hurricane Ian nears, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday urged Floridians to be on alert and to plan for Hurricane Ian, which is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and could come ashore along Florida's western coast."Remain calm," he said. "There is no need to panic. There's no need to panic-buy fuel."  DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a "major" storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday.Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surges and isolated tornadoes to Florida's...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Ian

South Florida and The Keys are likely to be spared a hurricane strike. Tampa Bay still needs to plan for a strong or major hurricane. Rapid intensification signs are all present. Will Ian actually bend into the west coast of Florida or continue north or further west? Forecasters will know more Monday. Nearly all of Florida is in the storm's path based on the latest forecast modeling data. The Keys will get the stronger tropical storm force winds. Forecasters say, the longer it takes for the tropical storm to intensify into a hurricane, the better it may be for west and south Florida. Miami-Dade, Broward and The Keys are still in play for rain and gusts starting Monday night.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding

MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida says nursing homes have generators

TALLAHASSEE - As Hurricane Ian approaches Southwest Florida, state officials said Tuesday that "100 percent" of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are in compliance with a state requirement that they have backup power generators and fuel. The requirement came after deaths in 2017 at a sweltering Broward County nursing home after Hurricane Irma knocked out electricity.Facilities that don't comply with the requirement can face fines or lose their licenses."One-hundred percent (of facilities) are reporting generators on site, and we're happy about that," Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday morning during a briefing about Hurricane Ian. State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Now is the time to plan, prepare as Ian heads to Florida

MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical storm making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.Tropical Storm Ian is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week. South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go."Now is...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida cruise industry seeing surge in travel

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic and months afterward, the cruise industry took a major hit. Most cruise lines lost billions of dollars after ships were docked for months and travel halted. "You went from an industry that was thriving to one that shut down completely," said Port Everglades Director Jonathan Daniels. Daniels said the pandemic was devastating for the port for a very, very long time. Flash forward to 2022 which has been a pivotal year for cruising to get back on track as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Political go-to guy Pete Antonacci dies

TALLAHASSEE - Pete Antonacci, a political fix-it man who garnered bipartisan praise during a career in public service that spanned more than three decades, died of a heart attack Friday afternoon.Antonacci, a former prosecutor, and supervisor of elections, most recently headed a controversial new state office charged with probing voting irregularities.Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Antonacci,73, as director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security in July."He was a dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional --- a friend to all in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement Friday, adding that Antonacci "vigilantly sought...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Small farm program helps veterans by planting seeds for promising future

DAVIE - With nearly 1.5 million veterans in Florida, one South Florida man is working to build a strong community one seed at a time."When I'm farming, all I think about is this, nothing else," says veteran Elvis John-Baptiste. "And with the mental health issues I have, this is a big help." John-Baptiste was a Marine for 30 years and retired two years ago. He says when he retired, the military offered him a three-day class on transitioning back into civilian life. "It was not enough," says John-Baptiste. "I don't think the military did a good enough job to transition...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida asks Supreme Court to decide tech law fight

TALLAHASSEE - Florida and major social-media companies could be poised for a showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court. Lawyers for the state Wednesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take up a First Amendment battle about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on industry giants such as Facebook and Twitter. The state wants justices to overturn a May decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that blocked key parts of the law on First Amendment grounds. The appeals court upheld much of a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, who described the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

FPL to pass along tax savings to customers

TALLAHASSEE - With a new federal law providing tax breaks for renewable energy, Florida Power & Light on Friday asked state regulators to approve a plan that would pass along an estimated $384.1 million in savings to customers over the next three years. The plan, which would start with a $25 million refund to customers in January, would trim rate increases that FPL customers will face in 2023. It stems from a federal law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that President Joe Biden signed in August. The law extended renewable-energy tax credits, a change that benefited utilities such as...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

