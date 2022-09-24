Read full article on original website
Miguel Andujar’s 3 RBIs push Pirates past Reds
Miguel Andujar hit a three-run double in the seventh inning on Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-1 win
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
