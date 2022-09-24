ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Warren County, VA
Accidents
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Front Royal, VA
Warren County, VA
Crime & Safety
Rockingham County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Markham, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rockingham County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, VA
Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County's Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff

LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o'clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
LURAY, VA
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Highland Co.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened in Highland County on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601. Troopers say a 2022 Harley Davidson was...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
Vandals Target Local Fire Department

WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
VSP investigates fatal crash in Page County

Virginia State Police are investigating a five car crash that left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 340 and Route 662. The driver of a Honda Pilot was traveling south on 340 and swerved to avoid two vehicles making a left turn. The...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
Aspiring model paralyzed in deadly car crash on birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. - Diamond "Donna" Jonise still hopes to be a model one day even after a deadly car accident left the 23-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, according to relatives. Jonise, who's the granddaughter of Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, and seven of her colleagues were traveling...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

