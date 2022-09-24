Read full article on original website
Nations League: Spain tops Portugal late to reach Final Four
MADRID (AP) — Spain needed an 88th-minute goal to end its winless streak against Portugal and advance in the Nations League to complete the Final Four lineup. The late goal by Álvaro Morata secured a 1-0 victory that allowed Spain to overtake Portugal in Group A2 to join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in the finals next year in the Netherlands. Portugal had a late chance to earn the point it needed but Cristiano Ronaldo missed from close range to see his scoreless streak with the national team reach three matches. Spain needed a victory to return to the Final Four after losing last year’s final to France.
Messi 2 goals, accosted twice, Argentina tops Jamaica 3-0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 in its next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 56th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances. A fan sprinted onto the field in the 65th minute trying to take a photo and another after Messi’s first goal asked for a signature, which the star started to scrawl as the spectator was tackled.
